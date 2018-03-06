Industrial unit in Mulhuddart near M50 for €3.75m

An industrial unit in Dublin 15 with redevelopment potential, just a 10-minute drive from the M50, is guiding €3,750,000 through William Harvey Ltd.

The well-maintained manufacturing facility in Kilbride, Mulhuddart is occupied by Rennicks, but is being sold with vacant possession. Rennicks, which manufactures road signage, is moving to another facility.

Situated on a 6.1-acre site, the property has a total of 8,933sq m (96,163sq ft) of industrial, storage and office space in two buildings.

Subject to planning permission, the entire site could be redeveloped as a storage, distribution, manufacturing or business centre facility. There is an expired planning permission to expand the property and divide it into five smaller units of manufacturing and offices.

The two buildings on site include a 6,640sq m (71,472sq ft) manufacturing, storage, office and canteen space, and a 2,293sq m (24,682sq ft) industrial structure which includes the main administrative offices for the facility. The offices include suspended ceilings, recessed lighting, air conditioning in the open-plan areas, canteen and boardroom.

There are 96 car-parking spaces on site. To the rear is a 33m deep yard and there’s also a 28m deep yard to the side.

The zoning allows for enterprise and employment uses including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and general employment.