Heather Humphreys races ahead in FG nomination battle as Ministers and TDs endorse her

Heather Humphreys appears certain to become Fine Gael’s new candidate for the presidential election, having secured the support of the majority of the party’s parliamentary party.

Almost 40 ministers, TDs and senators had declared their support for the former minister within hours of her announcing her intention to seek the Fine Gael nomination on Tuesday.

MEP Seán Kelly, who also announced his intention to become the Fine Gael presidential candidate on Tuesday, had secured the backing of at least six politicians, which left him 14 short of the nominations he requires.

Including Fine Gael politicians who are understood to be backing Ms Humphreys but have not yet declared, it does not now seem possible for Mr Kelly to attract the 20 nominations required.

The parliamentary party members publicly backing Ms Humphreys so far include ministers Peter Burke, Helen McEntee and Patrick O’Donovan and junior ministers Neale Richmond, Hildegarde Naughton, Colm Brophy, John Cummins and Emer Higgins.

Also among her backers were TDs Emer Currie, John Paul O’Shea, David Maxwell, Jerry Buttimer, Paula Butterly, Grace Boland, Frank Feighan, Naoise O’Muirí, Catherine Callaghan, Alan Dillon, Keira Keogh, Maeve O’Connell, Pete Roche, James Geoghegan, Colm Burke, John Clendennan and Micheal Carrigy and Barry Ward.

Senators Seán Kyne, Maria Byrne, Nikki Bradley, Joe O’Reilly, Mark Duffy, Gareth Scahill, PJ Murphy, Cathal Byrne, Manus Boyle, Linda Nelson Murray and Noel O’Donovan also supported her.

Mr Kelly has the support of TDs Michael Murphy, Joe Cooney, Brian Brennan and Noel McCarthy, and senators Garret Ahearn and Michael Kennelly.

Setting out her campaign on Tuesday morning, Ms Humphreys said that she has “never felt as good about taking on a challenge.”

“We’re living in an increasingly divisive world, and I believe that the President can be a unifying force in this country that really brings people together and throughout my political career, I have always sought to break down barriers and reach out that hand of friendship,” she said.