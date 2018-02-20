Silicon Docks office unit for sale in excess of €3.75m

A self-contained modern office unit at Charlotte Quay in Dublin 4’s south docklands is fresh to the market this week at more than €3.75 million through CBRE.

The ground-floor own-door unit is in the Shelbourne Plaza scheme on Ringsend Road close to Grand Canal Dock. It is rectangular in shape, extends to 545sq m (5,865sq ft), is in “grey box” condition and has large road frontage.

This location is in the heart of Dublin’s so-called Silicon Docks, which is home to some of the biggest tech companies in the world. The area is also undergoing a construction boom with major office and residential schemes nearing completion at Grand Canal Dock.

Dart and Dublin Bus routes are within walking distance.