CBRE quoting €2.1m for Lower Baggot Street building

CBRE is quoting €2.1 million for a restaurant investment let to Chez Max at 133 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin 2.

The city centre building is producing an annual rent roll of €90,000. This equates to a net initial yield of just 3.95 per cent but the agent says there is “significant reversionary potential”.

The three-storey over basement property occupies a prominent pitch close to the Baggot/Pembroke Street junction and extends to about 364sq m (3,919sq ft).

Ground and basement levels are in use as a restaurant/cafe including functional courtyards. Upper floors are used as ancillary storage/office space and the agent says the property is in “ very good condition throughout”.