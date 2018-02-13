Penthouse office suite off Capel Street

A penthouse office suite in a striking modern office building beside the Luas line in Dublin 7 is on the market at more than €1.1 million through CBRE.

Unit 511 in the Capel Building on Mary’s Abbey extends to about 229sq m (2,468sq ft) and comes to the market with vacant possession.

It has an open-plan layout and comprises two large meeting rooms accommodating a total of 48 desks.

The south-facing suite has large floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony with views of the city.

The Capel Building also has frontage to Capel Street and Strand Street Little. It is a mixed-use building with multiple tenants on every floor. On-site amenities include a cafe, gym, showers, reception and controlled-access lifts.

It is within walking distance of Henry and O’Connell Streets and the legal quarter around the nearby Four Courts.