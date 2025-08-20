Dublin

Fire near IFSC leaves section of Luas Red line closed

Major fire broke out under George’s Dock Bridge in Dublin’s financial services area

Dublin Fire Brigade has responded to a fire near the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin city centre. Photo: Damien Storan
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Aug 20 2025 - 08:26

Luas Red Line services remain suspended on a section of the line after a major fire broke out yesterday near the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Four fire engines, a foam tender and a water tanker attended the fire at George’s Dock near the IFSC. The fire occurred in an open patch of ground under the George’s Dock Bridge.

Luas Red Line services between Connolly Station and the Point have been suspended, with Luas saying that it envisages “this change may last a period of time as we wait for information in relation to the fire damage in the area and clearance in relation to the bridge, Luas infrastructure including overhead power lines.

“We advise all customers to listen to traffic and travel updates and to follow Luas web, Luas X.”

READ MORE

US government investment in Intel looks bad for Leixlip

Rose of Tralee 2025: Sparks fly as electrician Katelyn Cummins crowned the winner

Forensic advances bring chance of new prosecutions for Guildford and other 1970s IRA bombings

Ireland not a ‘truly rich’ country, according to The Economist

Firefighters battled intense flames at George’s Dock in Dublin after a major blaze broke out Tuesday evening. Photograph: Damien Storan
Firefighters battled intense flames at George’s Dock in Dublin after a major blaze broke out Tuesday evening. Photograph: Damien Storan
Dublin Fire brigade members battle a fire in the IFSC complex last night. Photo: Damien Storan
Dublin Fire brigade members battle a fire in the IFSC complex last night. Photo: Damien Storan
Dublin Fire brigade members battle a fire in the IFSC complex last night. Photo: Damien Storan
Dublin Fire brigade members battle a fire in the IFSC complex last night. Photo: Damien Storan
Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Siochana at the scene of the fire near Dublin's IFSC. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Siochana at the scene of the fire near Dublin's IFSC. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The cause of the blaze is as yet unknown but may have resulted from a fire in the service ducts carrying gas, electricity and internet cables to the area.

Keyholders and facility managers were warned to make their way to the cordon on the Busáras side of the scene.

The fire was eventually brought under control at around 11pm on Tuesday.

A Gas Networks Ireland crew was on site assisting fire services.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times