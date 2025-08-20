Fire near IFSC leaves section of Luas Red line closed

Dublin Fire Brigade has responded to a fire near the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Dublin city centre. Photo: Damien Storan

Luas Red Line services remain suspended on a section of the line after a major fire broke out yesterday near the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Four fire engines, a foam tender and a water tanker attended the fire at George’s Dock near the IFSC. The fire occurred in an open patch of ground under the George’s Dock Bridge.

Luas Red Line services between Connolly Station and the Point have been suspended, with Luas saying that it envisages “this change may last a period of time as we wait for information in relation to the fire damage in the area and clearance in relation to the bridge, Luas infrastructure including overhead power lines.

“We advise all customers to listen to traffic and travel updates and to follow Luas web, Luas X.”

Firefighters battled intense flames at George’s Dock in Dublin after a major blaze broke out Tuesday evening. Photograph: Damien Storan

The cause of the blaze is as yet unknown but may have resulted from a fire in the service ducts carrying gas, electricity and internet cables to the area.

Keyholders and facility managers were warned to make their way to the cordon on the Busáras side of the scene.

The fire was eventually brought under control at around 11pm on Tuesday.

A Gas Networks Ireland crew was on site assisting fire services.