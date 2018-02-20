Lower Leeson Street office offers 317sq m in professional enclave

A vacant Georgian office building at 72 Lower Leeson Street in Dublin 2 is on the market for €1.25 million through agent Savills.

The four-storey-over-basement building extends to 317sq m (3,408sq ft). Its ground floor has a reception and large feature boardroom while the upper floors provide a mix of cellular and open-plan space.

A separate entrance to the lower ground floor gives access to storage space but this could be used, subject to planning permission, for office or residential use.

The property retains many original features, such as ornate fireplaces, wooden floors, coving and period windows. There are also modern elements such as shower facilities and a large kitchenette.

The surrounding area is home to many professional firms including Aercap, Arthur Cox, PTSB and Kilroy Solicitors.

The Dart at Pearse Street, Luas at St Stephen’s Green and numerous bus routes are within walking distance.