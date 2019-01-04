Application lodged to more than double the size of Bowe’s pub

Bowes is one of Dublin's last remaining Victorian pubs. Originally called McCabes in 1854, it became Bowes in the 1930s. The owners have submitted a planning application to city council to extend into the two buildings next door. Video: Bryan O'Brien

The proposed development would see the hostel increase from 1016sq m to 1214sq m with the addition of nine dormitories (3 per floor). It would also see Bowe’s increase in size from 142sq m to 336sq m and a slight reduction in the size of Doyle’s to 743sq m.

Carlow businessman Declan Doyle owns the existing Doyle’s pub as well as Bowe’s, a former ladbrokes betting shop and now the Dublin Yeast Co.

Since 2014, Mr Doyle has sought planning permission to incorporate the betting shop into Bowe’s and expand the entire area into Doyle’s.

However, the proposal was refused by Dublin City Council in 2014 because it would have been “detrimental to the character and appearance of the buildings themselves and the overall streetscape,” the council said.

The pubs and the former bookmakers were built between 1798 and 1812 on a site which rounds the corner at Fleet Street on to College Street, and are protected structures. A pub was opened at the current Bowe’s premises in 1854 by Christopher McCabe. In the late 1880s it changed to the hands of John O’Connor and in the early part of the last century, it became Bowe’s.

The Irish Yeast Co went on the market earlier this year following the death of proprietor John Moreland, who operated the business and lived overhead for more than 60 years.

The business first opened in 1894 in what had been the foyer of the George Hotel, which later became a bank and subsequently reverted to what is now the Westin Hotel.