Grants of up to €35,000 for firms planning move into new markets to cushion US tariffs blow

Enterprise Ireland will offer new grants to firms planning to expand into alternative markets due to the impact of tariffs on sales to the United States.

Under measures approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, a market research grant of up to €35,000 will be made available to companies seeking to develop mitigation strategies to the impact of tariffs.

The export agency has established a tariffs response team to develop measures for Irish exporters. It follows calls from the sector for enhanced supports, including a tariff adjustment fund modelled on the multibillion package made available in the aftermath of Brexit.

Other measures which will be pushed by Enterprise Ireland include a market discovery fund for companies devising strategies, with funding of up to €150,000, as well as money to hire external strategy consultants.

Ukrainians accommodation

Meanwhile, Government has agreed steps to limit the ability of some property owners to take advantage of a €600-a-month payment for accommodating Ukrainians.

Cabinet has agreed that the accommodation recognition payment, which was already scaled back this year, will now be limited to owners of properties which have been used in the private rental market at any time since the start of 2022.

A Government spokesman said the move, brought forward by Minister for Housing James Browne and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, comes amid concerns about the scheme’s impact on the rental market.

Housing

Cabinet also agreed an additional €696 million in capital funding for housing programmes, including home building, vacant home refurbishment and allocations for the defective concrete blocks grant scheme.

In addition to securing Cabinet approval for the appointment of new Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan also got agreement to send four gardaí to assist the French police during the tourist season.

The members will not have police powers but will be there to assist in any interactions with Irish citizens who are victims of crime or involved in the commission of offences. They will be based in Mont-Saint-Michel and Giverny.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien briefed Cabinet on a 10.6 per cent increase in passenger numbers across contracted bus and rail services, contained in the National Transport Authority’s annual report for 2024.

He also received approval for the publication of new legislation aiming to provide defined timelines for Environmental Protection Agency licencing decisions. The Environment (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025 will update three different licensing systems, with the Government of the view that it is taking too long for decisions to be made, with even minor proposed changes to a site requiring a full licence review.

Cabinet also signed off on a plan to carry out a public consultation on planning exemptions.