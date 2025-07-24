Smyth’s pub in Dublin 4 set to be demolished and replaced by apartments and a new bar

Permission has been granted for the well-known Smyth's pub on Haddington Road to be demolished and replaced by apartments and a new bar. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has given the green light for plans to demolish a Smyth’s pub on Haddington Road and replace it with a bar and apartments despite locals’ fears of a ‘superpub’ being developed.

The appeals board has granted planning permission despite concerns expressed by the Pembroke Road Association and by R John McBratney and others in their appeals lodged against the decision to grant by Dublin City Council to Courtney Lounge Bars Ltd.

This entity now has permission to demolish all existing buildings on site at 10 Haddington Road and construct a four-storey and part five-storey mixed-use building comprising a pub at basement level and ground floor, and six residential units on the upper floors.

In the case, ACP has granted permission for the scheme due to its proximity to a wide range of community services and social facilities, the existing pattern and character of development in the vicinity, and the design, scale and layout of the proposed development.

The board stated that subject to conditions, the proposed development “would constitute an acceptable quantum of development in this accessible urban location, and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or detract from its character or built heritage”.

The board has ordered that the pub’s outdoor seating area shut at 10pm each night as part of the conditions attached.

The board granted permission after its inspector in the case, Ian Boyle, concluded that “the design approach adopted by the applicant demonstrates sufficient privacy and residential amenity will continue to be afforded to adjoining and nearby properties”.

As part of his 44-page report, Mr Boyle concluded that “the proposed higher density mixed-use development would make a positive contribution towards the evolving urban character of this urban area”.

Mr Boyle stated that “the new customer area would be marginally smaller than the corresponding area for the existing licensed premises- 140 sqm existing vs 134 sqm proposed.

He said the modern fit out of the new pub would be required to provide enhanced sound insulation consistent with present-day building regulations.

“This would lead to a reduction in noise levels generated during busy periods by blocking or absorbing sound waves. This would benefit existing nearby homes and residents, but also the future occupants of the above apartments,” he said.

In response to the plans initially lodged, the Pembroke Rd Association told the council that “a local pub can be a wonderful social amenity in a mixed residential area, as Smyth’s has been over the years, but a ‘super’ pub in the same type of area is a problem”.