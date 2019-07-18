Budget 2020 options; Dunne back in court and Viagogo gone from Google

Options for Budget 2020 come into clearer focus with the publication of the annual Tax Strategy Group papers on issues as wide-ranging as raising the level at which you start paying higher rate income tax, the difficulty in merging PRSI and USC, how to reward business owners and changing on taxation of cars, food supplementsand betting. Eoin Burke-Kennedy, Barry O’Halloran and Fiach Kelly have the details.

Bankrupt developer Sean Dunne is back in court along with his wife Gayle Killilea as his US bankruptcy trustee looks to persuade a judge to force the return on €25 million in assets on top of the €18 million a jury ordered Ms Killilea last month to surrender. Chris Hoffman was there for us.

Viagogo, the controversial ticket reseller, which has its European headquarters in Limerick, has been suspended from Google’s paid-for search results with immediate effect, over what the search giant said was a breach of policies, writes Conor Pope.

Brexit is never far away and concern is growing now for sterling, which one currency expert has warned could move to parity with the euro “and possibly beyond” in the event of a “messy” no-deal break-up that could be very grim news for Irish exporters, reports Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

US legislators want to ban so-called “flag of convenience” airlines in a move one says was prompted by Irish-registered Norwegian Air International’s cheap transatlantic flights, writes Barry O’Halloran.

And, with the week that was 50 years ago, our science and innovation writers focus on the experience and the legacy of the Apollo 11 moon landing, wondering from today’s vantage point, how quaintly low tech it all was.

But we’re not all looking back. Peter McGuire turns his attention to three Irish projects that are researching to turn excess carbon dioxide into new products as climate change becomes our new preoccupation.

