€50,000 threshold for higher rate tax will cost €2.3bn

The Taoiseach’s pledge to raise the threshold at which the higher-rate income tax applies to €50,000 will cost €2.3 billion, according to the Government’s tax strategy group.

In its latest batch of papers, the group said there has been a lot of commentary around the competitiveness of the Irish income tax regime, specifically the entry point at which earners pay the higher 40 per cent rate of income tax, currently on incomes above €35,300.

It noted that 21 per cent of Irish earners, equivalent to 576,500 workers, were now paying the higher rate compared to just 13 per cent (277,086) back in 2010.

At the Fine Gael ardfheis last year Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged to raise this entry level to the higher band to incomes of €50,000 and above for a single person and €100,000 for a double-income couple.

Preliminary estimates put the cost of this policy at €2.3 billion if the policy was to be implemented in a single year, the group said.

“These estimates would be subject to review in each budget year to take account of updated data, including employment and income growth,” it added.

If done in stages, the most recent Revenue Ready Reckoner says that a €3,000 increase to all standard rate bands in one year would cost €524 million in the first year, and €610 million in a full year.