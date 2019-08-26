Brexit blues mount, giving it socks in Kerry and the end of the affair?

Consumer and business sentiment dropped to a new low as the threat of a no-deal Brexit inched closer, according to a new report from Bank of Ireland. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Eoin also tells us that retail activity has softened in recent months as consumers consider how Brexit might impact their personal finances, according to Retail Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the sector.

Irish consumers who use online banking could face significant disruption in the weeks ahead if they do not act on instructions from their banks, the Banking & Payment Federation Ireland (BPFI) has warned. Conor Pope has the details.

A new €10 million micro-distillery located in a former sock manufacturing plant along the Ring of Kerry is to open shortly, writes Charlie Taylor.

Chris Johns warns us that the economic storm clouds are gathering.

In our weekly work-related column Miranda Green wonders whether its the end of the affair for the office romance.

Laura Slattery has a look at the massively moneyed and hyper-competitive world of TV rights for sports.

Resident sage Cantillon on Varadkar’s clever gambit with the Mercosur trade deal and climate change and what Kingspan will do next.

In our weekly podcast Ciarán Hancock, columnist Chris Johns and Ibec’s Fergal O’Brien discuss Brexit and Budget 2020.

Here’s what’s coming up in the business week ahead.

