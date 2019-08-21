US software company ActiveCampaign to create 200 jobs in Dublin

ActiveCampaign, a US sales and marketing software company, is to create more than 200 jobs in Dublin over the next three years with the opening of a new European headquarters.

It said initial hires will be focused on support, sales, customer service and marketing roles.

ActiveCampaign has developed a software-as-a-services (SaaS) platform focused on marketing and sales automation that easily integrates with the likes of Shopify and WordPress.

The company has seen signficant growth recently with annual recurring revenue having grown by more than 700 per cent over the past three years to $60 million (€54 million). It has more than 75,000 customers globally.

The Chicago-headquartered company, which was founded by Jason VandeBoom in 2013, employs close to 500 people, with headcount having grown from just 27 in 2016. It has offices in Sydney, Australia and in Indianapolis, where it also recently announced 200 new jobs.

Mr VanderBoom said while 55 per cent of revenues derived from outside of the US, the opening of its Irish office marks the first time ActiveCampaign is actively targetting customers in Europe.

“ActiveCampaign is quickly becoming the marketing and sales platform of choice for growing businesses in Europe,” said Mr VanderBoom.

“We are committed to helping these customers continue to grow and see no better way than to do that locally. Dublin’s talent and its tech ecosystem make it the perfect place for our first European office,” he added.