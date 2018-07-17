Where’s the beef? ABP cuts deal to sell Irish beef online in China

Larry Goodman-owned ABP Food Group has signed a deal that will allow it sell premium Irish beef to consumers in China via the online ecommerce giant JD.com.

The Irish group has teamed up with trading company Beijing Hopewise, which has two facilities in China, to process beef cuts into consumer packs that can be purchased online.

The products will be made available to purchase on JD.Com, one of the world’s largest ecommerce platforms with more than 300 million active users.

No financial details surrounding the transaction have been disclosed.

The deal marks ABP’s second contract win in the potentially lucrative Chinese market. In May, it became the first Irish company to secure a deal in China with a three-year exclusive agreement valued at €50 million, with Asian restaurant chain Wowprime, to supply beef to its restaurants.

The company, which also exports Irish beef to the Philippines and Japan, recently extended its range of premium “Irish Nature Organic” striploin, ribeye and T-bone steaks with the Hong Kong-based supermarket chain, YATA.

China is the world’s second-biggest beef importer, behind the US and ahead of Japan. Collectively, the US, China and Japan account for close to about 38 per cent of the world’s beef imports.

“This deal is a further tangible endorsement of the quality beef that Ireland and ABP continues to offer. We look forward to building on our relationships in the Chinese market, and working closely with both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia to continue to grow the market share for Irish beef in China,” said Mark Goodman, managing director of ABP’s international division.

Founded by Larry Goodman, ABP employs more than 10,000 people and has 47 manufacturing plants in Ireland, UK, Denmark, Poland, Austria, Holland, France and Spain.