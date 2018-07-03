Equine tech firm to sponsor event at Dublin Horse Show

Tech firm Stablelab, has been announced as sponsor of the Stablelab Stakes at the Dublin Horse Show for the next three years.

Founded in 2013, Sligo-based Stablelab operates in the equine veterinary industry. In 2017, it generated €3 million in sales and is on course to hit revenues in excess of €10 million by 2020.

It is currently used in 18 countries with its primary market in America. Stablelab’s handheld device, which is made in the Republic, is used by vets to diagnose infections in horses and determine whether antibiotic treatment is working or not.

Stablelab founder Dr Heinrich Anhold said the company has “ambitious plans” for growth.

“In 2013 we launched our product at the Dublin Horse Show, so we are delighted to be back within five years as a sponsor of an international class,” he said.

“Stablelab has been on an exciting journey over the past few years and we have ambitious plans for growth during the lifetime of this sponsorship. So this partnership makes a lot of sense for us and provides great visibility with our clients.”

RDS chief executive Michael Duffy said Stablelab was “one of the most exciting young businesses in Ireland right now, equine or otherwise”.

“It has rapidly become a global leader in its area,” he said. “Heinrich and his team are really passionate about what they do and we are really very pleased to have Stablelab as sponsors for the next three years for the Stablelab Stakes.

“For many people over the generations, summer revolves around the show. We want to ensure that it maintains its high standards for many generations to come and sponsorship such as this is vital for that to happen.”

With a prize fund of €50,000, the Stablelab Stakes is the main show jumping event on the Thursday of the show and one of just eight competitions that carry world ranking points at this year’s show. It will take place on August 9th.