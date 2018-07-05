US animal health group Phibro to create 150 jobs in Sligo

A US-headquartered animal health and mineral nutrition company is to create up to 150 jobs in Sligo over the next five years.

Phibro Animal Health said it is to establish a new biotech facility producing a range of vaccines at the Finisklin Business Park.

The new manufacturing facility, the company’s first manufacturing plant in Europe, will initially focus on producing Phibro’s innovative line of vaccines for the treatment of a range of poultry diseases for sales globally. The company hopes to eventually expand production to include vaccines for livestock and aquaculture.

Phibro develops, manufactures and markets a broad line of animal health and nutrition products for poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture customers around the globe.

The Nasdaq-listed company, which employs over 1,400 people globally, operates in 65 countries. It recorded $764 million in annual sales last year.

Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Phibro was founded in 1946.

“The creation of Phibro Ireland marks an important milestone in our development as a leading global player in the animal health biological market,” said Jack Bendheim, Phibro’s chairman, president and chief executive.

“The winning combination of Phibro’s expertise in the development and manufacture of biological products, the driven and experienced workforce available in the Sligo area, and the strong support of the IDA makes us very excited about the potential of the Sligo facility,”