Qatar approves Irish meat for import

Qatar has opened its borders for Irish beef, sheepmeat and poultry, opening another export market for Irish agri-food exporters.

Qatar’s ministry of public health reached an agreement with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to allow the import of the Irish products.

It follows similar progress in the Chinese market in April.

Qatar isn’t a significant imported of Irish goods in the agri-food sector. It imported €8.8 million worth of goods last year, around 70 per cent of which was accounted for by dairy exports.

But the approval of Irish sheepmeat, in particular, is expected to have a positive impact on those figures. Sheepmeat accounts for around 35 per cent of total meat consumption in the Qatari market.

“The opening of this new market is a reflection of the confidence the Qatari authorities have in the rigorous controls and high standards of food safety we have in Ireland, ” said Mr Creed.

“The opening of the market is the result of ongoing efforts by my Department, the Irish Ambassador accredited to Qatar and the agricultural attaché in the Gulf Region in recent times.”

The Qatari market is being opened to boneless beef, sheepmeat and poultry.