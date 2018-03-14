Krispy Kreme confirms first Irish store to open

US doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is to open its first Irish store in the autumn almost two years after the move was first touted.

The company is on track to open the doors of a “factory store”, where customers can watch doughnuts being baked, as well as a drive-through at a site adjacent to the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

When the company first announced plans to move into the Irish market, it said it would follow the opening of a factory store with smaller format stores that could be located at airports, train stations or in a city centre unit.

All 16 varieties of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts will be available in share boxes or individually. The drive-through option will be available seven days per week. Kreme shakes, tea, coffee and other refreshments will also be available in-store and to take away.

“Our Blanchardstown build is under way and we will soon be announcing recruitment details for our Irish operation,” said Krispy Kreme Ireland country director Alex Drysdale.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme said it was turning its best selling original glazed doughnut green for St Patrick’s Day. It will be specially formulated with green dough on March 16th and March 17th.

Founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is a listed company with more than 1,300 stores in 31 countries.