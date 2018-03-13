Glantus acquires US company Hedgehog Analytics

Glantus, the Irish provider of software solutions and artificial intelligence, has acquired the New York based data analytics company, Hedgehog Analytics, for an undisclosed sum. The deal positions Glantus to scale up its US business in the coming years and it’s understood that the combined company will have revenues of $10 million with the next two years.

Established in 2014 to make data science accessible by delivering insights as well as analytics, Hedgehog now provides a range of US companies with data science consultancy, particularly in the financial services, pharmaceuticals and marketing/ advertising sectors. Following the acquisition Hedgehog will be re-branded as Glantus US, and managing director Lee Medoff will join the Glantus Group as chief analytics officer.

Maurice Healy, Glantus chief executive, said: “This is a major acquisition in our expansion and diversification in both a geographically and sectorally. The deal provides Glantus with a significant footprint in the United States and presents us with a unique opportunity to scale up our business in the coming years”.

Glantus said that the rationale behind the acquisition is that Hedgehog provides data-based consultancy, but stops short of providing products to enable the solution.

“This is where Glantus comes in - going forward, Hedgehog will be providing the Glantus suite of products as options to its pre-existing and prospective customers in the US,” the company said.

Founded in 2014, Glantus is based in Dublin where it currently employs 50 people. The company recently formed a partnership with UK housing solutions provider Castleton UK.