Irish fitness racing brand Tryka lands multiyear Life Style Sports sponsorship

Tryka founder Brian Lee (second from left) and Life Style Sports chief executive Mark Stafford (second from right)

Irish fitness competition brand Tryka has signed a “game-changing” multiyear, title sponsorship with Life Style Sports in advance of its inaugural national event at the RDS in October.

The fitness racing brand, which was created by Freshly Chopped founder Brian Lee, has been modelled as a more accessible version of German company Hyrox’s popular indoor fitness competition.

The hybrid fitness league is made up of a combination of resistance and cardio exercise and is designed for participants of all fitness levels. The race format includes a series of running intervals paired with “functional” fitness movements, with a shorter, beginner-friendly format called Tryka 500.

Tryka said the deal with Life Style Sports is “game-changing” and claimed it was “one of the biggest ever secured by an Irish fitness start-up”, but the company did not disclose the value of the deal.

“We’re delighted to have Life Style Sports on board as our title partner,” said Mr Lee, adding that their new partner understood “the power of sport to bring people together at a local level”.

In partnering with Life Style Sports, Mr Lee said Tryka was “set to ignite a nationwide fitness revolution” and that the sponsorship would allow the business to “grow faster, reach more people and put Ireland on the map in the emerging hybrid fitness space”.

As part of the deal, Life Style Sports will sell Tryka’s new apparel range online and in selected stores, with the gear also available at the brand’s fitness events.

“Life Style Sports has a deep connection to local sport and fitness culture across Ireland, and their support will help us engage more communities, create lasting impact and grow Tryka,” he said.

Mark Stafford, the chief executive of Life Style Sports – which has 40 stores across Ireland – said the company was “proud to support an Irish-led fitness movement that’s bringing people together in a new and exciting way”.

He said the partnership would help Life Style Sports to “help more people get active, stay motivated and experience the power of sport, no matter their starting point.”

The first national Tryka event is set for October 11th-12th at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin, with tickets costing €110 per participant. The event will be part of a 12-month race calendar, which will culminate in a season finale in the Algarve in 2026.

The brand will be running community workout sessions and race simulations at affiliate gyms across the country to promote the event in October.