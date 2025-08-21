Gardaí arrest two in Cork after discovering guns and ammunition in car

Officers recovered a loaded 3D printed handgun and an AK-47 rifle and both guns were sent to Dublin for examination by ballistics experts to see if they were viable firearms. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have arrested two men for questioning about the discovery of guns and ammunition when they stopped and searched a car in north Cork on Wednesday night.

The men, brothers aged 40 and 32 from the Ballincollig area, were arrested by gardaí when they stopped and searched a car at a filling station in Charleville at about 11pm.

Officers recovered a loaded 3D printed handgun and an AK-47 rifle and both guns were sent to Dublin for examination by ballistics experts to see if they were viable firearms.

Gardaí also recovered about €800 worth of heroin during the search of the car and the drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí carried out follow up searches in Cork city and in Limerick county and recovered a further quantity of ammunition which has also been sent for ballistics examination.

The men, whom gardaí believe were travelling from Limerick to Cork, were arrested and brought to Mallow Garda station for questioning about the firearms and the drugs.

They were detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 72 hours before they must be charged or released.