Aggreko said Albert Manifold would be appointed as a director in connection with its IPO in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Former BP chair Albert Manifold is poised to join the board of UK energy company Aggreko as he seeks to make a comeback following his controversial ousting this year from the oil major.

Aggreko, which provides electricity for live events including Formula 1 races and the Glastonbury Festival, as well as data centres, said his appointment as a director would be as part of the group’s planned US initial public offering.

BP sacked Manifold in May, citing “serious concerns” over his behaviour, including allegations of bullying, a decision that plunged the oil group into further strategic and boardroom upheaval after multiple chief executive changes in recent years.

Manifold, who grew the Dublin-based building materials company CRH into a more internationally-focused operator listed in the US, issued a scathing response to his removal, calling the allegations levelled against him “lies”.

Aggreko, which was listed in London before it was bought for £2.3 billion (€2.75 billion) in 2021 by a consortium including infrastructure investor I Squared Capital and TDR Capital, is seeking to add several new directors to its board as part of its application to list on the NYSE.

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“Albert Manifold will be appointed as a director in connection with this offering,” said Aggreko in an amended IPO filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month.

Aggreko cited Manifold’s experience as a public company chief executive and his “broad international business leadership” as assets he would bring to the role.

Manifold is a director of industrials groups LyondellBasell Industries, Clariant and Mercury Engineering. He is also an adviser to private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

The Irish executive is best known for his 11-year tenure as chief executive of CRH, which culminated in the group moving its primary listing to the US in 2023.

Manifold’s appointment as BP chair followed his retirement from CRH at the end of 2024. But he was ousted from the energy major after less than a year in the job.

His exit was the latest in a chaotic period for BP, where two chief executives and two chairs have been replaced in the past three-and-a-half years after a mismanaged pivot towards renewable energy.

After his departure, he said he accepted BP’s decision but added: “What I do not accept is that lies can be told about me, nor that anyone should be allowed to hide behind anonymity when commenting on my time at BP.”

Manifold hired employment lawyers in the wake of the sacking, but more recently has decided not to pursue any further legal action, according to a person familiar with the situation.

On his appointment last year, BP director Dame Amanda Blanc said he had a “relentless focus on performance which is well suited to BP’s needs now and into the future”. By the time he was removed as chair, some insiders saw Manifold as too involved in the day-to-day running of the company for a non-executive director.

Aggreko’s SEC filing does not disclose how many shares the company wants to sell or the price range. The company reported net revenues of $3.4 billion for 2025, of which 11 per cent was linked to providing power to data centres.

Manifold and Aggreko did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his pending appointment to Aggreko’s board of directors or the timing of an IPO. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026