Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Well, after that six-match suspension - which South Africa are yet to appeal - we now know that Rassie Erasmus won’t be allowed inside the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. But lest you didn’t want the fella to be watching the game all alone back at the team hotel, fear not: as David Gorman tells us, you can now keep him company if you sign up to watchwithrassie.com. He’s different, this man.

Gerry Thornley has a stab at predicting the team Andy Farrell will name for the game this afternoon (you can follow the announcement with our live story beginning at 12pm), reckoning that captain Dan Sheehan will have a rare-ish outing at number eight. Nick Timoney doffs his cap to Sheehan’s ability to play just about anywhere “because he’s one of the best players in the world”. But, he tells John O’Sullivan, he hopes his own versatility will stand to him.

Michael Scully dropped in to the South African camp where questions about Rassie’s plight were strictly off limits, prop Wilco Louw and replacement Grant Williams the men put up to speak to the media.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey guides you through Friday’s Nations League draw when Ireland will learn who will stand between them and promotion to League A, and he also takes a looks at how Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad is shaping up. One decidedly bright spark has been the form of Jack Moylan, Gavin Cooney talking to the Cardiff City man who describes these as “the best days of my life”.

Meantime, Carla Ward has named her Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifying play-off against Poland next month, the head coach insisting that she wants to remain in her position after her contract expires following those games.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning has news on the monetary impact of Mayo’s All Ireland triumph, and he talks to Galway’s Shane Walsh about his road to recover following a knee operation.

And in his column, Ciarán Murphy admits to struggling to get too excited about tonight’s low-key draw for the provincial championships, partly because the games are no longer “season-defining”.

Ian O’Riordan, meanwhile, gives his thoughts on Enhanced: Pushing The Limits, the RTÉ documentary that follows Irish swimmer Shane Ryan as “he wilfully beefs himself up with various steroids and hormones” ahead of his involvement in last May’s Enhanced Games in Las Vegas.

In athletics, Ian hears from Fiona Everard whose dream of one day competing in the Olympics have been hit by the qualifying standards announced for the 2028 Games.

And in his America At Large column, Dave Hannigan brings us tales from Going the Distance – Stallone, Philly, and the Story of Rocky, the “wonderful” new book published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the birth of the Rocky movies.

TV Watch: Leona Maguire wraps up her season at the CME Globe Championship in Florida which gets under way today (Sky Sports Mix, 7pm). Either side of that there’s more women’s Champions League action on Disney Plus, Kyra Carusa’s HB Køge away to Paris FC at 5.45pm and champions Barcelona hosting Servette Chênois at 8pm. Also at 8pm, BBC Three has Arsenal’s game at home to OL Lyonnes.