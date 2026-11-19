The Brennans Bread family is understood to be in advanced talks to buy the five-star Conrad Hotel in Dublin

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The family behind Brennans Bread is understood to be in advanced discussions to buy the Conrad Hotel in Dublin, writes Killian Woods. The five-star property was put up for sale by Archer Hotel Capital earlier this year at a guide price of €130 million.

A coffee shop, events space and bookstore in Dublin city centre, which operates under the wing of Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave, has asked Dublin City Council to allow the protected premises to keep its red-themed facade nearly a year after it received a “warning letter” over unauthorised renovations.

House price inflation in Ireland slowed to 4.7 per cent in September, the slowest rate of growth recorded in three years, as higher borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty cooled the market, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. The CSO’s figures reflect transactions completed at least two months ago, he says, meaning the slowdown may have extended since then.

Uncertainty is deterring high-tech investment from the Republic, according to an industry pioneer whose business is eyeing expansion in Europe. Barry O’Halloran talks to Stellanor Data Centres Group’s newly appointed chief executive, Irish man Gary Watson, who is holding off on its Irish plans for now.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) did not breach climate law obligations – as alleged by Friends of the Irish Environment, Friends of the Earth Ireland and ClientEarth – when it adopted a framework providing for the connection of new data centres to the national grid, the regulator’s lawyers have argued in court.

Pretax profits at the main Irish arm of biotechnology giant Regeneron increased by 20 per cent last year to $4.91 billion (€4.4 billion), writes Gordon Deegan. The company’s 2,163 Irish staff earned an average of €135,200 in salary and other benefits.

KPMG says AI technology asked better questions than its own accountants about aspects of its clients’ finances in its first AI-based audit of a UK-listed company, saying the technology dug deeper into some issues.

A former ice hockey star and part-owner of the reigning Stanley Cup champions is now backing the €250 million ice hockey arena project planned for Dublin, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

How many hours a day do you spend on your phone? A quick check of your phone’s log should give you the answer; for most of us, it can be summed up as “too much”, writes Ciara O’Brien. With children mimicking their parents’ behaviour, what can we do to wean ourselves off screens?

The biggest shock in the credit union hack is not that 43 credit unions and hundreds of thousands of members had their details compromised; it is that they were not told what had happened for more than a month.

AI is coming to travel: former CarTrawler chief executive Mike McGearty talks to Ciarán Hancock in our Inside Business podcast about Meili, the company he has founded with Manna’s Bobby Healy which hopes to disrupt the airline travel market with the help of AI.

Ask The Lawyer addresses the puzzle for a reader who says his mother’s tax bill is unfair after she inherited €301,000 from her father and later got a gift of €77,000 from her mother. Joanne Hunt goes looking for answers.

In Ireland’s “no notions” culture, how can a manager lead with and foster confidence? Margaret E Ward has tapped an expert for some ideas.

Finally, Ireland does not have a good track record when it comes to breeding dogs. This cavalier disregard for animal welfare has long infuriated dog lovers Kevin Moore and Brian Ivess. Two years ago they decided to take matters into their own hands, and the result is DogQuest, a newly minted online marketplace that provides breeder transparency and vet-verified health information about the puppies being offered for sale on its site.

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