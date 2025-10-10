Cottage on Trump’s Doonbeg golf course sells for €850,000

A four-bedroom holiday cottage on the grounds of US president Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare has sold for €850,000. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A four-bedroom holiday cottage on the grounds of US president Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare has sold for €850,000.

Figures published by the Residential Property Price Register show that 180 The Links Cottage at the Trump Golf Resort sold for €850,000 on October 2nd.

The sales price represents a 214 per cent profit for the seller, as the Residential Property Price Register shows it is more than three times the €270,000 paid to purchase the property in August 2021.

The property was put on the market in the summer of 2024 with an asking price of €900,000.

The sale of 180 The Links Cottage follows the €350,000 sale of 170 The Links at the resort in August.

The new owners have the option of putting the properties into the Trump Hotels rental rotation programme or they can retain the properties for their own use all year round.

The sales comes against the background of Trump Doonbeg enjoying a record year in 2025 in terms of revenues and the resort recently being chosen to stage the 2026 Amgen Irish Open.

The general manager at Trump Doonbeg, Joe Russell, confirmed on Friday that the recent sale of 180 The Links Cottage was a private sale and that any would-be purchaser has to be a member of Trump Doonbeg before they can buy a property on the resort.

He said that in 2025 “we have seen keen interest in our property portfolio”.

In January of this year, Mr Russell reported that “high flyer” US golfers were paying €25,000 per head to join Doonbeg golf resort in record numbers following Mr Trump’s election as US president.

He said today on Friday that the momentum in new membership sign-ups has been maintained “and is having a positive impact on our business and that of the local community, with extra spending in the local restaurants and bars, as our members tend to stay longer”.

On the make-up of new members, Mr Russell said that they “are mostly international, not just US though, many are Irish expats based in the Middle East and Singapore, looking for a base when they visit Ireland each year”.

Mr Russell confirmed that the resort is on course to this year top 2024 revenues, which reached a record level.

On the impact of the confirmation that Trump Doonbeg is to stage the 2026 Amgen Irish Open, Mr Russell said “it was a global story having a positive impact for the tournament, golf in Ireland, and we have seen a two-fold increase in inquiries, particularly from companies looking to host corporate golf events”.