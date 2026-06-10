‘I got a €10,000 bonus. What’s the smartest thing to do with it?’

A work bonus is one of the best opportunities all year to improve your financial future. Photograph: iStock

Bonus season has arrived. Shops and restaurants are busier, and bank balances are suddenly healthier as companies wrapping up their financial year complete staff performance reviews and make payouts. If you’re one of the lucky ones getting a windfall, how should you spend it?

While a work bonus can feel like free money, it’s actually one of the best opportunities all year to improve your financial future. Whether you use it to clear expensive debt, build savings or invest for the future, the smartest bonus decisions are the ones that keep paying off long after the celebrations.

More than six in 10 organisations in Ireland provide for a bonus, and 76 per cent were planning on paying one last year – that’s according to a survey of HR professionals in 178 companies by HR consultancy Adare last September.

Bonuses were linked to company performance in most cases (50 per cent), and individual performance in 38 per cent of cases, according to the Adare research.

The perk can typically amount to about 10 per cent of annual salary, according to 2024 research also from Adare.

Considering senior finance manager, software engineer, risk manager and construction site operations manager roles are now commanding median salaries of €80,000-€100,000, according to hiring platform IrishJobs, that will mean a sweet €8,000-€10,000 bonus for some lucky employees.

While fixed salary is the main reward for 39 per cent of employees, according to a survey by HR and payroll solutions company, SD Worx Ireland, variable pay such as bonus and commission is the primary reward for almost 10 per cent of staff. For these guys, most likely working in sales, the payout can be in the tens of thousands.

Your bonus might sound like a big roundy number, but it’s going to land in your bank account a bit differently.

One of the biggest surprises for employees is how heavily bonuses are taxed, according to SD Worx Ireland. A cash bonus is treated exactly like regular pay in Ireland, which means it’s subject to PAYE, USC, and PRSI.

For anyone on the higher marginal rate of tax, this can be a shock: an employee taxed at 40 per cent can end up losing around 52 per cent of their bonus once income tax, USC and PRSI are deducted.

All of this means the headline bonus your boss announces isn’t going to be the same as the figure that actually ends up in your pocket. This can leave employees frustrated and confused at exactly the moment bosses are trying to reward them, says SD Worx Ireland.

That €10,000 bonus might appear in your pay cheque as €4,800. It’s a very welcome boost, of course, but talking to payroll in advance about the effect of tax on your bonus will avoid bonus shock.

By putting some or all of your windfall into your pension, you are giving yourself the option of better long-term growth

Pension play

If yours is a discretionary bonus – not part of your contractual entitlement but rather given at your employer’s discretion – you could ask your boss to put it directly into your pension as an employer pension contribution. This comes with the advantage of some serious tax relief.

Instead of taking your bonus as cash through payroll, and paying tax on it, your employer could pay it directly into your pension. Any bonus going straight into your pension pot is free from income tax, USC and PRSI. So, in our example above, the full €10,000 is added to your retirement funds.

If getting a bonus is part of your contract of employment, however, it cannot be paid directly into your pension as an employer contribution.

As an alternative, you could put some of your taxed bonus into your pension as an additional voluntary contribution (AVC), depending on your salary and age, says Cian Callaghan, director of private clients at Metis Ireland.

“But you are only going to get income tax relief at 40 per cent if you are a higher rate taxpayer. You don’t get the relief against PRSI and USC,” says Callaghan.

“Tax relief is generally granted by deducting the amount of the contribution from an employee’s gross pay before deducting income tax. This results in the employee obtaining tax relief at his marginal rate on the pension contribution,” says Breda O’Kelly, outsourced payroll manager, SD Worx Ireland.

“So, on a €10,000 bonus, a higher taxpayer would receive €4,000 in tax relief, provided they do not exceed age-related limits,” says O’Kelly.

Take your bonus in cash and you are spending your chips right now. By putting some or all of your windfall into your pension instead, if you can afford to do so, you are giving yourself the option of better long-term growth.

“If you are investing that money then in global equities, you are talking 8-10 per cent compounding while that money is in your pension as well,” says Callaghan.

“If you are getting a 10 per cent return every year, that’s your money doubling every seven years. So if you have a 15-year time horizon, that money can quadruple and that’s not out of the realm of possibility if you look at what global markets do; you are talking 8-10 per cent a year. Those are reasonable numbers,” says Callaghan.

Mortgage moves

Many of us fantasise about being mortgage free – so chucking your work bonus at the mortgage balance can feel like you are bringing that feeling a little bit closer. But it may not be the best use of your bonus windfall.

“Probably the last thing I would do with a €10,000 bonus is pay down the mortgage,” says Callaghan.

Some younger workers can be overly keen on clearing their mortgage, he says, something he attributes to the ghosts of the financial crash.

“I think the children of those families are now going through an over-correction,” says Callaghan.

“There has been a mentality over the past 10 years that I need to get debt-free, I need not to have a mortgage because I saw my parents struggle ... but a mortgage is the cheapest money you will ever have, particularly if your interest rate is under 4 per cent,” he says.

For those in their 40s with a bit of extra money, there are more productive things to do with a bonus, he says, such as investing.

“You should be able to invest that money, either in a pension or outside of a pension, and get a better return after tax and charges, while holding on to your capital to give you flexibility,” he says.

“For the past 15 years, you would have been building wealth through investing and have a significant pot by now, getting 7, 8 or 9 per cent return [annually], depending on how they invested the money,” says Callaghan.

If you are on a mortgage interest rate of 3 per cent or less, inflation of about 3 per cent right now is working in your favour, he says. “Basically, the value of your mortgage is being eroded by inflation every year,” says Callaghan.

“I would say, avoid paying off the mortgage in favour of investing, particularly if you are at 70 or 80 per cent loan to value already.”

Future-proof

If you have kids in primary school, as many of his clients do, a bonus is a good way of bumping up the future college fund, says David Funcheon, a certified financial planner with Ask Acorn.

If you don’t want to start investing in the markets directly yourself, you could put your bonus into a managed savings product, for example. This could yield a net return of 5 or 6 per cent, a better return than paying down the mortgage if you’re on a mortgage rate of 2.9 or 3.6 per cent, says Funcheon.

“Paying €10,000 off a €200,000 or a €250,000 mortgage is not going to reduce the repayment significantly; however a lump sum that will compound and gross roll up interest over the 10-15 years before your child is ready to go to third level, you will see a massive win there,” says Funcheon.

He recommends a managed fund and an equity-based product with a time frame of seven to 10 years or more.

“Choose something that has a moderate management fee, in or around 1 per cent, and that doesn’t have exit penalties because these are a penalty on the full capital accumulation and you really are paying out a significant chunk of your return”, says Funcheon.

Pay down debt

While paying down a mortgage may not make sense, it you still have a hangover of credit card debt from Christmas or perhaps you’ve just put down a big deposit for the family holiday on the credit card – then you should use your bonus to sort this out before doing anything else, Funcheon advises.

Interest rates on credit card debt can be significant, up to 20 per cent, he advises.

“Using some of that bonus to pay down such debt in the short term, exorbitant debt like that, is always going to be a win,” he says.

Alternatively, if you’re on an expensive PCP hire purchase treadmill for your car and you want to get off of it, a bonus could be your escape route.

CP is a specific type of hire purchase loan offered by car dealerships. It splits the price of the car into what can look like affordable chunks; an initial deposit, followed by monthly payments, with a chunky final “balloon” payment at the end of the loan period on the depreciated car if you want to own it outright.

Many PCP borrowers give the car back before the balloon payment is due and sign up to a new PCP on another new car, with the value they have built up in the returned vehicle providing the deposit for the upgrade.

If you’re not careful, this type of car finance can become a debt trap, leading to a cycle of three-year PCPs and perpetual repayments at sometimes about 7 per cent interest where you never actually own your car and are constantly living in the shadow of that ultimate final balloon payment somewhere down the track.

Saving your bonus can help you escape from an expensive cycle of PCPs so that the next time it comes to changing your car, you can afford to pay cash or at least take out a smaller bank loan each time.