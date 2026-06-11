Welcome weekend change as spell of sunnier, more settled weather forecast

Met Éireann forecasts Sunday will see highs of between 17 and 23 degrees. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The weekend signals a break from the relentless wet weather of late, but Thursday will be another damp squib.

June has been a very wet month already, and Thursday will be dull and damp with persistent rain in the morning across the northern half of the country.

Met Éireann says it will be a humid day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing by evening.

There will be a gradual change to drier, sunnier weather beginning on Friday with highest temperatures between 14 to 20 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow with lingering patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly confined to northern and southern coasts later in the afternoon.

Saturday will be dry in most places, and there will be pleasant sunshine in the eastern half of the country.

Sunday will be more of the same with highs of between 17 and 23 degrees, with warmest temperatures in the southeast.

The humidity will be high, bringing an edge to temperatures over the weekend and that will continue into Monday.

The latest indications for Tuesday are for a slight cooling off in temperatures with scattered outbreaks of rain.

Dublin is likely to remain dry over the coming days, but temperatures will be cooler than average reaching just 14 degrees on Thursday.

Cork City will also see no rain over the coming days, but the temperatures are again lower than average except on Saturday and Sunday.