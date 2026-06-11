Applegreen to create 450 jobs in €6m investment to bring Popeyes to service stations

Popeyes has signed a partnership with Applegreen to bring the restaurant to its Irish forecourts.

Forecourt operator Applegreen says it will create 450 jobs around the State as it invests €6 million in opening Popeyes restaurants at its roadside locations over the next four years.

The company has agreed a partnership with the franchise holder, Popeyes UK and Ireland, to expand the chicken restaurant to its service stations, with the first opening its doors in the next few weeks at Junction 17 on the M7 at Portlaoise.

“We are delighted to add Popeyes to our growing portfolio of high-quality brands in the Irish market,” said Seamus Stapleton, managing director of Applegreen’s Republic of Ireland business.

“Popeyes is a fantastic addition to the Applegreen offer and we can’t wait to open our first Popeyes outlet at Midway later this summer.”

The deal follows the opening of the chicken restaurant chain’s first Irish outlet in Blanchardstown on June 6th. A second is expected to open soon in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

“The partnership will allow us to reach more consumers on the move and marks an exciting milestone in our journey to bring our much-loved shatter crunchin’ chicken to Irish customers,” said Popeyes UK and Ireland chief development officer, Tom Byng.

Applegreen already works with Popeyes in the US, operating 24 of its restaurants at locations in Delaware, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Popeyes has around 5,400 restaurants in 50 countries worldwide, with annual sales of $8 billion. It entered the UK market in 2021 and now has more than 110 restaurants there, employing 3,500 people.

Applegreen is investing significantly in expanding its business both in Ireland further afield. It has also Taco Bell to its forecourts here, opening its first location last year in the M3 service area in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, and has a longer-standing partnership with Marks & Spencer food.