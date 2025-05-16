PacSana signs deal with US based home care company

Irish-founded remote healthcare technology company PacSana has signed a major deal with a US home care company that is expected to drive revenues at PacSana.

PacSana, which is based in Boston, has signed the deal with Right At Home, an American franchise offering in-home care to seniors. The partnership will be marketed under the Right Assist brand, providing technology enhanced care to more than 600 Right At Home offices in the US.

Established in 2019, PacSana offers products to help prolong independent living for older people. The new partnership with Right At Home uses PacSana’s smart bracelet that gathers data on exercise, gait and location, and provides fall alerts to develop an accurate picture of care needs for individuals.

The deal could also see Right At Home expand the technology to more markets, including Ireland. Founded in 1995, Nebraska-based Right At Home has international offices in Ireland, the UK, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands in addition to its US locations.

“It is fantastic to see in practise how our US colleagues are using the PacSana Remote Care platform to drive much needed innovation in the delivery of Home Care,” said David McKone, managing director of Right at Home Ireland.

“We look forward to developing this with PacSana in Ireland to support our clients, families and offices with best-in-class technology enabled care.”

The partnership is the latest deal for PacSana, which signed and part of the company’s expansion of its US operations. Although the company did not give an exact figure for the deal, it is expected to add several million dollars in annual recurring revenue for PacSana internationally.

“At our launch of Right Assist at Home Improvement, The Right at Home National Conference in Omaha this month, we met the hundreds of owners who make up this network. The excitement and engagement on the ground was fantastic,” said PacSana chief executive Feargal Duignan.

“The Right at Home team have shown a deep level of understanding of the levers that drive care and how PacSana can extend independence to clients, provide peace of mind to families and provide data driven insights for home care providers.”

PacSana has been building its business internationally in recent years. In 2023 it signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Boston-based Gardeen to use the firm’s technology as part of its monitoring solution for older adults. It also raised €1 million in funding that year to fund its US expansion.