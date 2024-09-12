‘We need radical responses’: Ireland’s business leaders on the climate crisis and economic outlook

Fiona Kelleher of MyGug. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography.

Fiona Kelleher, MyGug

Q: In this current era of climate change, what should the role of businesses and companies be?

A: The role should consist of an evolving all-encompassing ambition to steer practices in the direction of sustainable and supportive actions that empower employees to act and create positive change for climate health. This can be done through providing supportive sustainability educational tools and through incentivisation in the workplace.

Q: What measures do you think the Government should be taking that it is not currently taking?

A: More direct investment in sustainable solutions and in innovation for future sustainability needs to be the priority of Government. The climate crisis is here, and we need leadership and radical, brave responses supporting businesses to change and adapt quicker.

Q: What personal sustainability choices have you made, whether it’s driving an electrical vehicle, choosing to use less plastic in your life, or installing solar panels or some other sustainable source of energy?

A: We drive an EV, avoid plastic where possible and use MyGug to create a circular food economy in our home. Our food waste creates abundant cooking energy for the family and we use the rich fertiliser to nurture our growing food.

Q: It remains a slightly unpredictable time economically, both in Ireland and worldwide. How do you see the economy performing in the coming years, and how should we best position ourselves for it as a country?

A: The best position to be in is one where we are less dependent on fossil fuels and imported foods for predictable supply. We need to create strong predictable home-based fuel and food sources to serve us into the suture and to provide for future generations in the most sustainable way.

Pat Rigney

Pat Rigney, The Shed Distillery

Q: In this current era of climate change, what should the role of businesses and companies be?

A: Moving towards more sustainable solutions and innovating on the way so we excite and delight our customers.

Q: What measures do you think the Government should be taking that it is not currently taking?

A: Promoting competitiveness more aggressively across the economy, reducing red tape and bureaucracy. In the case of our indigenous drinks industry, no further regulation as we are overburdened with regulation and excise tax compared with our EU colleagues and international country competitors. We need a more balanced approach to our industry especially at home where consumers have great pride in our drinks brands and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin in particular employing over 100 wonderful people in rural Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Q: What personal sustainability choices have you made, whether it’s driving an electrical vehicle, choosing to use less plastic in your life, or installing solar panels or some other sustainable source of energy?

A: All our electricity is renewable, we are using biogas in our gas mix, virtually all our cars are hybrids and we have joined Origin Green. In addition, we recently purchased 80 acres of an area of special conservation in Drumshanbo which we are transforming into a nature reserve.

Q: It remains a slightly unpredictable time economically, both in Ireland and worldwide. How do you see the economy performing in the coming years, and how should we best position ourselves for it as a country?

A: We are optimistic despite the international market being challenging for most industries due to the effect of high interest rates, the fallout of inflation and the political uncertainty. We can expect a challenging consumer market in 2025 and perhaps more instability depending on what happens in the US election and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. By giving consumers great value and remarkable experiences we intend to grow and scale our business globally over the next three years and are gearing up accordingly.

Q: We are entering into a period of particular political flux as well, with elections in Ireland, the UK, Europe, the US, among others. Do you have a view on how those will play out, and the potential impact on Ireland and its trading relationships with the rest of the world?

A: We can expect further instability into 2025 and 2026, which brings opportunity as well as risks.

Q: Do you have concerns, either for your business or more generally, about the rise in geopolitical instability, with wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and rising tensions between China and Taiwan?

A: Yes, this uncertainty and instability is a concern for us all, not least should they spread out of control.

Chupi Sweetman. Photograph: Alan Betson

Chupi Sweetman, Chupi

Q: In this current era of climate change, what should the role of businesses and companies be?

A: I think it’s essential that we as the leaders in business look to do our upmost with regards to climate change. Our children and grandchildren are going to ask us what we did. Our job is to ensure there is a future for them.

Q: What measures do you think the Government should be taking that it is not currently taking?

A: I believe the Government has two jobs when it comes to climate change. The first is around legislation, but the major one that they are failing on is communicating the urgency and impact if we fail to act. The Irish people are incredibly passionate and understanding, if we could focus on helping communicate that it’s not about 1 per cent of us doing it perfectly, but all of us trying our best I think we would go a long way to creating meaningful impact.

Q: What personal sustainability choices have you made, whether it’s driving an electrical vehicle, choosing to use less plastic in your life, or installing solar panels or some other sustainable source of energy?

A: I know some people find it really frustrating when corporations are responsible for so much of the carbon, but I truly believe like my friend Pat Kane says that every action we take matters. With regards to my own personal sustainability choices, I always try to choose with the planet in mind like getting our veggies from an organic farm. I’ve been lucky enough to live in the city, so I don’t drive.

Q: It remains a slightly unpredictable time economically, both in Ireland and worldwide. How do you see the economy performing in the coming years, and how should we best position ourselves for it as a country?

A: I think Ireland has an incredible opportunity to capitalise on several key things including a brilliant workforce, friendly business environment, being the only English-speaking country in the EU. I’m very hopeful that whilst it won’t boom, Ireland will continue to grow.

Q: We are entering into a period of particular political flux as well, with elections in Ireland, the UK, Europe, the US, among others. Do you have a view on how those will play out, and the potential impact on Ireland and its trading relationships with the rest of the world?

A: Whilst it’s disheartening to see the rise of the far right, it was reassuring to see the recent results in the French elections, and even in our neighbours across the water. I’m sure the American elections will keep us all on our toes this year.

Q: Do you have concerns, either for your business or more generally, about the rise in geopolitical instability, with wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and rising tensions between China and Taiwan?

A: It’s incredibly concerning when you see the rise in political instability. Both personally and professionally, we are ensuring we have as much as possible in place to mitigate the risks, but ultimately no one can predict the future.

Siobhán Talbot. Photograph: Jason Clarke

Siobhán Talbot, former head of Glanbia

Q: In this current era of climate change, what should the role of businesses and companies be?

A: All businesses have an important role to play in contributing to sustainability and environmental stewardship – reducing impact, innovating more sustainable products and ways of doing business. Every business needs a plan across the entire supply chain with goals and time frames, underpinned by solid, measurable actions.

This is not a new concept to business but no question it has validly become a topic of increased focus in recent years. It is about balancing a drive for sustainable business growth with the need to protect and sustain the environment and society; ultimately this should drive a robust future for all stakeholders.

Q: What personal sustainability choices have you made, whether it’s driving an electrical vehicle, choosing to use less plastic in your life, or installing solar panels or some other sustainable source of energy?

A: Of course, all our individual actions matter and I, like many others, focus on some of the basics – cutting down on waste at home – recycling consistently, reusing bags and avoiding single-use plastics; having a plan for food waste and also composting at home. I drive a hybrid vehicle and of course living in the country we have the opportunity to plant lots of trees and pollinators in the garden.

Q: It remains a slightly unpredictable time economically, both in Ireland and worldwide. How do you see the economy performing in the coming years, and how should we best position ourselves for it as a country?

A: The Irish economy has weathered recent volatility well and while the overall national fiscal position is strong, similar to other countries, pressures arising from issues including demographic change and ageing; housing; competitiveness; and skills shortages are key challenges for the medium term.

To ensure that we are well positioned for future growth, we need to continue to focus on our strengths as a country – supporting business growth and driving employment; developing our talent and upskilling our workforce; investing in infrastructure; harnessing the potential of continued innovation including transformative technologies such AI and other technological advances.

The talent challenge continues – companies remain under pressure to attract and retain key talent. The flexibility of hybrid work, an enticing work environment, people development opportunities and company culture can all be key differentiators. Offering people fulfilling work, ongoing opportunities to grow and learn, flexibility and diverse, values-oriented workplaces will all be essential into the future.

Q: We are entering into a period of particular political flux as well, with elections in Ireland, the UK, Europe, the US, among others. Do you have a view on how those will play out, and the potential impact on Ireland and its trading relationships with the rest of the world?

A: What we’ve seen so far in this extraordinary year of elections is that they always have the capacity to surprise. I’m not brave enough to try and predict election outcomes!

Marguerite Brosnan. Photograph: Alan Betson

Marguerite Brosnan, AXA

Q: In this current era of climate change, what should the role of businesses and companies be?

A: Climate change is the most significant ongoing threat that affects us all – as individuals, families, communities and businesses. It is crucial for businesses to take responsibility and contribute to addressing environmental challenges. This involves escalating current efforts to manage existing environmental challenges, adopting sustainable practices, adhering to progressive regulations, and innovating to meet consumer demands for eco-friendly products. Additionally, as new risks continue to arise, businesses must play a vital role in recognising and dealing with these challenges to create a safer, fairer, and more inclusive society.

Insurers such as AXA have a particularly important role to play. As frontline risk managers, it is our responsibility to provide protection, anticipate new risks and support the broader economy in growing with confidence. This commitment is deeply rooted in AXA’s purpose “To act for human progress by protecting what matters”.

Q: What measures do you think the Government should be taking that it is not currently taking?

A: It’s important to acknowledge the severity of the challenges we are facing, and to remember that these challenges impact us all. We each have a part to play, and we all need to strive for improvement and work together more closely, including through public-private partnerships.

When it comes to the crucial roles that governments need to maintain and enhance, I see three key areas: firstly, continuing to invest in infrastructure for mitigation; secondly, taking a central role in raising awareness to encourage participation from all parts of society; and finally, proactively bringing different sectors of society together to align their focus and actions.

Q: What personal sustainability choices have you made, whether it’s driving an electrical vehicle, choosing to use less plastic in your life, or installing solar panels or some other sustainable source of energy?

A: Like many others in Ireland, I have become increasingly conscious of my own environmental impact. I try to limit my travel, use public transportation, reduce and recycle my waste, and pay attention to energy efficiency ratings when buying new appliances. I also think food waste is an area that we can all impact and control. I am careful with my grocery shopping, taking time when possible, to plan for meals to minimise food waste. Any uneaten food at home is composted.

Q: It remains a slightly unpredictable time economically, both in Ireland and worldwide. How do you see the economy performing in the coming years, and how should we best position ourselves for it as a country?

A: While many key indicators point towards a positive current economic position, it is clear that the existence of number of interconnected challenges are shaping economies around the world. Digital transformation, global warming, geopolitical tensions and the proximity of elections – in Ireland and of course in the US – are combining to create a level of uncertainty. Our collective ambition must be to anticipate the economic and social impacts of these systemic risks and prepare for them more effectively. I am very conscious of the leading role insurers must play in this regard. From an Irish perspective we must continue to leverage our agility and ingenuity to maintain our strong economic position on the global stage.

Personally, I think the current key domestic challenge for Ireland is to address the housing shortages that we face. The Government continues to make good progress, but a lot more needs to happen over the coming few years by Government, businesses and communities.