Canadian tech group OpenText to create 400 jobs in Ireland over three years

At the announcement of 400 jobs at Opentext were: Anne Marie Tierney Le Roux, head of technology at IDA Ireland; Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland; Taoiseach Micheál Martin; Tom Jenkins, Opentext chairman; and Shannon Bell, chief digital officer and chief information officer at OpenText. Photograph: Maxwells

Canadian-headquartered OpenText is to create 400 jobs in Ireland as part of a €105 million investment in its Irish business.

The move will expand Ireland’s growing artificial intelligence industry. The announcement was made in advance of a state visit by Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, during which he will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin and discuss bilateral relations between Ireland and Canada.

Describing the investment as a “significant step” in its global strategy, OpenText said it will open a centre of excellence in Ireland, expanding its agentic AI and sovereign cloud capabilities in Europe.

The new centre will look at how OpenText can facilitate collaboration, intelligence and flexibility in AI and cloud systems, while also allowing organisations to maintain control and sovereignty over data.

The new roles will be added over the next three years at the company’s Cork and Galway sites, and will support its research and development in areas critical to developing trusted enterprise AI – agentic AI, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud and digital operations. The company’s research will examine a number of areas including threat detection and response for regulated environments, and intelligence sharing that does not expose sensitive operational data across jurisdictions

Irish-based developers and researchers will design, deploy, secure and operate AI and cloud capabilities for EMEA markets. OpenText already employs more than 150 people in Cork.

“Organisations across Europe are looking for trusted partners that can help them deploy AI securely, govern it responsibly and operate with confidence across increasingly complex digital environments,” said Shannon Bell, executive vice-president, chief digital officer and chief information officer at OpenText.

“This investment expands our EMEA research and development and operations capacity to deliver the trusted AI, cybersecurity and cloud capabilities our clients already rely on globally, while giving European organisations greater regional support and flexibility across the cloud environments of their choice.”

The technology company is also exploring the possibility of university and research collaborations in Ireland, with plans to partner on AI, cybersecurity and secure digital operations.

The investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“AI is one of the most significant growth drivers in the global economy today, and OpenText’s decision to invest in Ireland reflects our strength as a strategic location for world-leading companies seeking talent, innovation and a trusted environment in which to scale international operations,” said Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland.

“Particularly welcome is the creation of high-skilled roles across two regional locations, which highlights the depth of talent available throughout the country. This investment will strengthen Ireland’s leadership in AI and transformational technology.”

OpenText was established in 1991. Headquartered in Ontario, it specialises in data management for enterprise AI.