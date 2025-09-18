Life hacking the working week: Tech tools to make things better

Technology has the potential to make all our lives easier, helping our working day run more smoothly and more productively.

But not every tech solution solves a problem. Sorting essential tech from the “tech for tech’s sake” pile is becoming an increasingly difficult task. Save yourself the time – and money – wasted on tech mistakes with a list of some of the better tech tools out there.

Microsoft Surface 13-inch laptop (2025), from €1,119

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2025

We can’t get away from artificial intelligence. It is in everything from our note-taking apps to health and wellness trackers, and with Microsoft’s link-up with OpenAI, it is now coming embedded in our laptops.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop is one of the company’s Copilot+ devices, which means it is not only designed for use with AI tools, but it is future-proofed to work with what comes next. The Copilot+ devices have a dedicated neural processor to help with AI tasks, meaning less impact on your battery life, plus some additional features such as Studio Effects, which brings auto-framing to video calls to keep you in the centre of the frame, and an option to make it look like you are maintaining eye contact, even when you aren’t staring directly down the camera. AI image tools, meanwhile, allow you to create images from text prompts.

It is early days yet, and you don’t need a CoPilot+ laptop to get some of the useful features from Microsoft’s productivity software, but luckily the Surface Laptop is also a good all-round Windows 11 device. From €1,119 .

NotebookLM

Copilot isn’t the only AI game in town. Even if you aren’t convinced by artificial intelligence, you might find a use for Google’s AI-powered research assistant NotebookLM. The app is invaluable for demystifying everything from white papers and lengthy documents to building a bank of research on specific topics from multiple sources. You can pull in everything from documents and pasted text to online links and YouTube videos, asking NotebookLM to create FAQs, study notes and briefing documents. You can even create a podcast where two hosts – AI generated of course – will discuss the topic in detail, making even the most complex topic a little more accessible.

Free version available.

Leap electric sit-stand desk

Leap electric sit stand desk, €615

Is sitting for too long bad for you? Apparently so. Standing desks have become an increasingly frequent sight in Irish offices. The best ones make it easy to switch between sitting and standing; this is where the Leap desk, €615 from office supplies company Codex, comes into the picture. With this electric standing desk, you can set your favoured heights and alternate between them at the touch of a button. There are three memory slots – sitting and standing heights, leaving the third free for another user if you wish. And it is easy to reprogramme too.

Ember Smart Mug 2

Ember smart mug, €140

We have all been there: you make a cup of tea or other preferred beverage, sit down at your desk and get drawn into a lengthy phone call – or worse, a Zoom meeting. Your drink goes cold in the meantime, and you repeat the process an hour later.

But the Ember Smart Mug 2 could be the answer. The smart mug will keep your drink at the perfect temperature for up to 90 minutes when you are on the move, or all day if you leave it on the charging coaster.

There’s an accompanying app that lets you set your preferred drink temperature, between 50 degrees and 62.5 degrees, and notifies you when it is ready. No more cold drinks – unless you choose that, of course.

Izzpresso Coffee Maker

Izzpresso coffee maker, €50

Some of us can’t function during the working day without coffee. But depending on your location, it can be difficult to find a good cup that hits the mark. Maybe you are in a different office or travelling abroad. Maybe you are on a lunchtime hike in pursuit of work-life balance. Or perhaps you simply want a coffee at your desk without having to move too far. The Izzpresso Coffee Maker, from Cork’s Izz Cafe, is the perfect device. The portable espresso machine is rechargeable, works with both pods and ground coffee, and will even heat the water for you.

ReMarkable Paper Pro

ReMarkable Paper Pro, from €649

Trying to cut down on the amount of paper in your office? Digital notebooks are a good way to remove at least some of it. But not everyone likes the experience of writing on a tablet screen. Enter ReMarkable Paper Pro, a notebook with the feel of writing on paper but with all the convenience of digital. You can review documents, adding your own notes and highlights as you go. It has a full-colour 11.8-inch display, with an adjustable reading light, and a flicker-free screen so you don’t give yourself eye strain. No notifications, no pop-ups, and no temptation to doomscroll in an unrelated app “just for five minutes”.

GoodNotes 6

If you are a committed iPad user, there are cheaper alternatives. Try out GoodNotes 6, a note-taking app that gives you the freedom to create your own notebooks from the files on your device, combining typed notes with handwritten ones. It syncs with iCloud so you can access your notebooks on your iPhone too, or another iPad if needed. There is also a version for Mac, web and Android, though the notes may not sync across all platforms.

Free version available.

Flighty

Flighty, a smart tracker app for travel plans

Travelling is stressful but with a smart flight tracker that keeps a close eye on all your travel plans, things can go a little smoother. Travel app Flighty was built by data enthusiasts – and it certainly shows in the app.

Input your travel plans and Flighty will provide all the relevant travel information, from aircraft information to gate data. It shows up flight delays quickly, even sometimes before they are announced at the airport. If you pay for the Pro subscription, you get access to detailed timetables, from taxi and take-off time, to live airport statuses, and sync it with your calendar or TripIt account to automatically track your future flights.

You can also share your flights with a third party, so they can see your projected arrival time, terminal and travel history on that route.

Free version available.

PackPoint

PackPoint provides AI-powered packing lists

Frequent travellers may have the packing process down to a fine art, but some of us need a little help. AI-powered PackPoint can create personalised packing lists for you, based on your destination, length of stay and activities. So, if you plan on tacking on a little beach time to your next trip, or want to get a few gym sessions in, the app will suggest some appropriate clothing to take with you. Upgrade to the premium version and you can integrate the app with travel planner TripIt to make creating packing lists easier, and you can also customise lists and save them for later.

Free version available.

Trtl travel pillow

From €55

Some people travel in style, with business-class flights and lie-flat beds. Other can sleep anywhere, even sitting up in a cramped economy plane seat.

But the rest of us? We arrive at our destination exhausted and not exactly fit for a week’s work. In that case, the Trtl travel pillow may be a game-changer. It looks more like a neck scarf than the traditional travel pillow, but it comes with an internal support system that stops your head from lolling around. It takes a few tries to get the hang of it, but it is compact and comes with its own travel bag, making it easier to carry than the U-shaped pillows we have come to know and, in some cases, despise.

HeatIt Pro

Heat It Pro, €50, tackles bites and stings

If your travel is to sunnier climes than Ireland, the Heat It Pro might be one to put into your tech arsenal. Designed to deal with bug bites and stings, the HeatIt Pro uses heat to deal with itches and stings that might otherwise spoil your day. You plug it into the USB C (or lightning) port on your smartphone and use the accompanying app to set the length and intensity of treatment. Then press the device on to the bite for the required time and it should – at least temporarily – stop the itching. The Pro version comes with a metal clip that keeps it securely on your keys and adds a small flashlight so you can see the bite site better.

Bluetooth trackers

From €35

From keeping track of your keys and ID badges to laptop cases and wallets, there are Bluetooth trackers to tag almost everything out there. For Apple users, there are AirTags, which link in with the company’s Find My network to track down your missing devices. Samsung has the Samsung SmartTag2. All other Android users can use any tag that links in with Google’s new Find Hub, such as the Chipolo Pop (which can also be linked – separately – with Apple’s network). Look for replaceable batteries, or rechargeable tags. Then all you need to do is attach them to your precious devices and add the tags to your chosen system.