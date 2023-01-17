Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz – the answers and winners

Ireland's first ever Lego store opened its doors on Grafton Street in Dublin last year, which was the answer to question number 17 in the quiz. Photograph: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

There was a great response to the Christmas Business Quiz, with a large number of entries. Our winner is Patricia Ryan, from Co Kilkenny. She wins a midweek overnight stay at the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Co Kerry.

The runner-up is Raymond Crowley from Portlaoise in Co Laois, who wins an overnight stay at the Fota Island Resort in Co Cork.

The participants’ prize has been won by Killian Egan from Goatstown in Dublin. Killian receives an overnight stay in Faithlegg in Co Waterford.

Congratulations to all our winners, who will be contacted with details about claiming their prizes. And to all those who entered. Here are the answers. 1. Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, 2. Three, 3. Anne Heraty, 4. €40,000, 5. Elon Musk, 6. Dalton Philips, 7. Bank of Ireland, 8a. Francesca McDonagh, 8b. Gavin Slark, 8c. Mary Considine, 8d. Peter MacCann, 9. Martin McKay, 10. Musgrave Group, 11. €750 million, 12. 16.66 per cent, 13. €21.1 billion, 14. 135 months, 15. Cairn Homes, 16. Permanent TSB, 17. Lego, 18. Ballymore, 19. Class Medical, 20. Abbott.