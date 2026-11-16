Courts

M50 toll dodger who ignored 1,800 warning letters among 13 brought to court

Judge hands down €25,000 fines against nine offenders, saying most ‘think the rest of us have to pay their tolls for them’

toll roads
The standard M50 toll for a private car is now €3.80, payable before 8pm the following day; otherwise, a penalty is added.
Tom Tuite
Mon Nov 16 2026 - 16:462 MIN READ

Thirteen M50 toll dodgers – all private car owners – have been hit with fines totalling €276,000 after failing to appear in court.

One motorist had 875 unpaid journeys on the country’s busiest motorway and ignored 1,800 warning letters, Judge Anthony Halpin heard on Monday.

The car owners failed to attend their hearings, but their cases proceeded.

Earlier at Dublin District Court, Judge Halpin had remarked that most defendants ignore the proceedings and “think the rest of us have to pay their tolls for them”.

READ MORE

Boy kicked to ground by three men in suspected sectarian attack in Derry

Man tried to hijack coach to get arrested as he needed somewhere to sleep, court hears

Woman arrested over crash in south Dublin that injured six teenagers

The inside story of the Riad Bouchaker trial: Horror and heroism at Parnell Square

On Monday, he imposed maximum fines of €25,000 against nine of them. The remaining no-show defendants received penalties ranging from €6,000 to €15,000, payable within three months, along with €350 in costs.

The lowest fines were handed down to owners who were shown to have paid some of their tolls.

In the 13 cases that went ahead, prosecuting counsel Thomas Rice, instructed by Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors, said each defendant faced five sample counts for journeys from December 2025 until May this year.

The payment history of each defendant was outlined in court.

Images of all the vehicles passing the toll gantry were among the prosecution’s evidence.

The court can impose fines of up to €5,000 per charge and a six-month sentence. However, the motorway operator typically prosecutes habitual non-payers. The standard toll for a private car is now €3.80, payable before 8pm the following day; otherwise, a penalty is added.

Surcharges ramp up after 56 days, followed by warning letters and court proceedings if they remain unpaid. Commercial and goods vehicle owners pay more and registered owners are liable.

Monday’s court list for M50 toll prosecutions carried 39 cases, with most adjourned mainly to give defendants a chance to engage with the motorway operator. Two were struck out after the unpaid charges were resolved.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter