Volume of retail sales fell for seventh consecutive month in November

Sales were also down by 1.4 per cent in November when compared with October.

The volume of retail sales fell by 4.2 per cent in November compared with the same month the year before, marking the seventh consecutive month that the annual volume change was negative, data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

The sectors which showed the largest annual volume decreases were other retail sales (-25.8 per cent), motor trades (-11 per cent), food, beverages and tobacco (-6.3 per cent), and furniture and lighting (-4.3 per cent).

The largest annual volume increases were in bars (13.6 per cent), department stores (6.5 per cent), electrical goods (5.1 per cent), fuel (3.9 per cent), and clothing, footwear and textiles (3.5 per cent).

Sales were also down by 1.4 per cent in November when compared with October. Monthly volume decreases were recorded in bars (-11.3 per cent), motor trades (-9 per cent), furniture and lighting (-4 per cent), and other retail sales (-3.4 per cent).

READ MORE

The largest monthly volume increases were in clothing, footwear and textiles (19.3 per cent), electrical goods (4.4 per cent), books, newspapers and stationery (2.2 per cent), and pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (2.2 per cent).

The value of retail sales was 1.4 per cent lower in November than October and was 3.6 per cent higher than a year earlier. Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales increased by 3.1 per cent in the month and rose by 6.3 per cent on an annual basis.

Excluding motor trades there was a monthly volume increase of 3.5 per cent in November, while on an annual basis retail volumes were 1.4 per cent lower.

Compared with pre-Covid February 2020, the highest increases in the volume of retail sales in November were seen in clothing, footwear and textiles (47 per cent), electrical goods (31.1 per cent), as well as pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (26.1 per cent).

There were also increases in hardware, paints and glass (15.8 per cent), and food, beverages and tobacco (10.1 per cent).

The largest volume decreases during the same period occurred in other retail sales (-18.6 per cent), bars (-12.3 per cent), and books, newspapers and stationery (-11.4 per cent).

The proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered companies was 6.3 per cent in November compared with 4.6 per cent in October, 6 per cent in November 2021, and 12.4 per cent in November 2020.

Excluding motor trades, the proportion of retail sales transacted online in November was 8.4 per cent, compared with 6.1 per cent in October 2022 and 6.8 per cent in November 2021.