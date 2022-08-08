Home loan applications rejected, Revolut on spending, and pollution-free air travel

More than half the applications made under the Government’s Local Authority Home Loan scheme so far this year have been rejected. Photograph: iStock

More than half the applications made under the Government’s Local Authority Home Loan scheme so far this year have been rejected, according to figures provided by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Irish consumers are spending more on groceries, restaurants and fuel while cutting back on leisure activities, clothes, and airport shopping, according to figures from fintech Revolut. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In our Opinion piece, Goodbody Stockbrokers’ analyst Joe Gill says the aviation industry needs to speed up the delivery of pollution-free air travel, describing the existing 2050 target as ‘facile’.

More than half of employees in Ireland believe that a recession is “inevitable” but do not anticipate their wages to drop as a result, a survey by HR software firm Greenhouse has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Some junior staff have unrealistic expectations of an easy work life and employers should not pander to their every whim, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark.

Boris Johnson was a key figure in securing Brexit and as he prepares to leave Downing Street, the folly of this decision and its negative impact on the UK economy is beginning to become clear, writes our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Irish-founded tech company SilverCloud Health has reached a key milestone by providing services to more than one million people globally, it has announced, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Kerry-based financial services company Fexco has teamed up with technology group TEKenable in a partnership that will result in the creation of 75 jobs. Eoin-Burke Kennedy has the details.

Stay up to date with all our business news — sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.