SilverCloud Health reaches one million milestone in provision of services

Irish-founded tech company SilverCloud Health has reached a key milestone by providing services to more than one million people globally, it has announced.

The company, which provides online mental health programmes and has offices in Boston, Dublin and London, has provided behavioral and mental health services to users around the world, supporting more than 500 organisations across the globe with various initiatives.

“This major milestone also demonstrates the incredible role truly effective digital mental health care platforms play in removing traditional barriers that prevent people from accessing mental health services, such as clinician availability, lack of transportation, life demands and stigma concerns,” said Ken Cahill, chief executive of SilverCloud Health.

“The demand for mental health services is now greater than ever; this milestone is just the beginning for us and reflects our passion and vision to democratise mental health care for all. We look forward to offering even more scalable and accessible solutions that provide care for patients in need and improve outcomes while ultimately driving healthcare costs down.”

SilverCloud Health was founded in 2012 after more than a decade of research. Among its customers are the Health Service Executive, which it partnered with last year to pilot its digital therapy programmes in Ireland, and the National Health Service in Britain.

It covers health systems, health plans, employers and higher education for mental health needs, including chronic health, wellbeing and substance abuse.

A spin-out from a collaborative project between the National Digital Research Centre, Mater University Hospital and Trinity College Dublin, it was acquired last year by Amwell, a leading telehealth platform in the United States with more than 80 million customers.

More than 30 online mental health programmes are available in Ireland through SilverCloud Health, covering wellness, resilience and severe mental health. The company said it has achieved a 93 per cent satisfaction rate from more than 20,000,000 user hours spent on the platform.