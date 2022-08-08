Fexco announces tie-up with TEKenable, creating 75 new jobs

Nick Connors, managing director of TEKenable, with Martin Ryan, managing director of Fexco managed services and advisory services

Irish financial services company Fexco has teamed up with technology group TEKenable to invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce Cloud services in a bid to offer customers an enhanced product.

The strategic partnership will create 75 new jobs between now and 2025 with roles created within digital customer experience, predictive customer behaviour analysis, and automation and operational efficiency services.

Martin Ryan, managing director of Fexco managed services and advisory services, said: “This partnership will help us build on our collective strengths, and deliver the perfect blend of premium operational expertise, support and resources to maximise the potential of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in improving our customers’ digital end-to-end experience.”

“This will see us and TEKenable collaborate across multiple sectors and reinforce our position as trusted advisers who deliver transformative services for our clients,” he said.

Nick Connors, managing director of TEKenable, said the partnership would “fundamentally change the end-to-end experience of both our customers, and their customers”.

TEKenable was founded in 2002 by Mr Connors and Peter Rose and is a technology company focused on delivering digital services through low-code platforms to medium and large-scale enterprises in Ireland, the UK and EMEA.