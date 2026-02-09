Irishman detained by Ice appeals to Taoiseach to raise case with Trump amid ‘torture’

An Irishman living in the United States for more than 20 years who has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) since last September has described the experience as “a torture” in a new interview.

“I don’t know how much more I can take,” Seamus Culleton said, calling for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to raise his case with US president Donald Trump during his forthcoming visit.

Originally from Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, he is married to a US citizen and owns a plastering business in the Boston area. He was arrested on September 9th, 2025, and has been in an Ice detention facility in Texas for nearly five months, despite having no criminal record, “not even a parking ticket”.

His case was reported by The Irish Times on Monday morning. He spoke again about his situation on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline programme.

Culleton said he was carrying a Massachusetts driving licence and a valid work permit issued by the US government when he was pulled over by Ice on the way home from work in September. His work permit was issued as part of an application for a green card which he initiated in April 2025. He has a final interview remaining.

For five days, Culleton was held in a small cell overflowing with other detainees, then flown to a Buffalo, New York, Ice facility.

In Buffalo he was interviewed by an Ice agent, who asked if he would sign a form agreeing to his deportation. Culleton said he refused, and instead ticked a box where detainees can state they wish to contest their arrest. He wrote down that his grounds for contesting were that he was married to a US citizen and had a valid work permit.

He was then flown to the Ice facility in El Paso, Texas, where he has said he has been locked in the same large, cold and damp room for 4½ months with more than 70 men, with little to do but lie on a bed all day. He said he has been allowed outside for air and exercise fewer than a dozen times in nearly five months.

“Disease and sickness is rife here,” Culleton said on Liveline, adding that the food portion sizes were very small and he’s “definitely lost weight”.

“It’s just a horrible, horrible, horrible place,” and he feared for his life, he said.

“I’m not in fear of the other inmates. I’m afraid of the staff. They’re capable of anything.”

People had been advising him to stay positive but it was “very tough,” he said.

“I try my best. I talk to my wife every day, she’s my rock. I talk to my mother and sister most days. They’re all rooting for me, I know that.”

Half way through the interview, the phone line went dead.

“He’s speaking to us from an Ice detention facility ... We’ll try to get him back on the line, but people will appreciate the difficulty,” the radio host, Kieran Cuddihy said.

As he returned, he described the moment he was arrested.

“They cuffed me and took me away ... I didn’t really know what to think at the time. When I got thrown in a holding cell in Massachusetts, that’s when it really sunk in that I might not be getting out of here.”

At a November bond hearing, a judge approved Culleton’s release on a $4,000 bond, which his wife paid. When nothing further happened towards his release, they learned the US government had denied the bond, initially without explanation.

“It’s just been a downward spiral ever since,” Culleton told RTÉ.

Culleton’s attorney, Ogor Winnie Okoye of BOS Legal Group in Massachusetts, then appealed the case to a federal court, where two Ice agents claimed that in Buffalo, Culleton had signed several documents agreeing to be deported.

However, he is adamant he did not and says the signatures are not his.

“They try to have you sign deportation papers ... They were tricking a lot of the non-English speakers into doing it, for sure. I didn’t sign anything. I wasn’t going to sign my rights away or my life away, why would I do that?” he told Liveline on Monday.

Under US law, Culleton cannot appeal, though he would like the signatures to be examined by handwriting experts and believes a video of his interview with Ice in Buffalo would prove he refused to sign any deportation documents.

Asked what his message to Irish politicians would be, he said: “Just try to get me out of here and do all you can please. It’s an absolute torture, psychological and physical torture. I just want to get back to my wife. We’re so desperate to start a family”.

“I’d be so grateful if we could just end this. I’ve been detained now for five months. It’s just a torture, I don’t know how much more I can take,” he said, as his voice broke on the line.

He would like the Taoiseach to bring up his release on his upcoming St Patrick’s Day visit to meet Trump in Washington, he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department is “aware of this case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases”.