First group of migrants deported from US arrive in Costa Rica

Migrants from around the world — including dozens of children — landed Thursday evening in San José, Costa Rica’s capital, after having been deported from the United States for illegally crossing the southern border.

Their plane was the first such flight to arrive in Costa Rica and carried the latest group of migrants from countries in the Eastern Hemisphere to be deported by the United States to Central America — a new tactic in the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Last week, three flights were sent to Panama with people from countries such as China and Iran, where arranging deportations is more complicated for the United States because of a lack of diplomatic relations with their governments or other roadblocks.

In Panama, the migrants managed to communicate with reporters from The New York Times while being held in a hotel, drawing attention to their uncertain situation. Some said they had left their countries to escape persecution and feared for their safety if they were to be sent back.

Thursday, when the plane landed at Juan Santamaría International Airport outside San José, a group of reporters that had gathered on the tarmac captured images of the migrants on board.

They held their cellphones to the windows, revealing both that they were not in handcuffs and had not had their devices taken away.

Officials said 135 people were on the flight: 65 children and 70 adults, including one older person and two pregnant women. “They are all families; they come as family units,” said Omer Badilla, the deputy minister of governance and director of Costa Rica’s migration authority.

Another 65 migrants would be arriving to the country in the coming days, Badilla said, noting that Costa Rica had committed to receiving 200 migrants in total.

The flight carried people from more than a dozen nations, officials said. More than half of the group was from just a few countries: Uzbekistan, China and Armenia.

There were also people on board from Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Russia and Georgia.

Asked by a reporter what would happen to the people who refused to be returned to their country of origin, Badilla said: “Most, or almost all, want to return to their countries. Specific cases will be addressed if there is a particular request.”

He said: “This is simply a request from the United States for collaboration. We understand that they already were in the deportation process, and what the US is doing is seeking an ally to assist in supplying a platform for transporting them to their countries.”

The plane was surrounded by about 20 police officers. The deportees were disembarked at a distance from the scrum of reporters and immediately boarded onto several buses marked “tourism” that were waiting on the runway.

When Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves spoke of the flight at a news conference this week, he said his country’s government had felt compelled to accept the deportees in particular because they included children.

Costa Rica has touted its record on upholding human rights, including when it comes to the treatment of migrants.

From the airport, the migrants would be transferred to a remote facility called the Temporary Attention Center for Migrants, officials said. It lies in the southern canton of Corredores, more than 200 miles from the capital.

“We’ve thrown out the possibility of a hotel, precisely to avoid a situation similar to that in Panama,” Badilla, the migration official, told The Associated Press.

Costa Rica’s government has stipulated that the migrants remain in the country no more than 30 days before being sent to their countries of origin, an operation that it has said will be supervised by United Nations agencies, including the International Organization for Migration, and financed by the United States.

However, Chaves has conceded that in some cases arranging deportations could take longer. - The New York Times