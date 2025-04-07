Trump tariffs: EU ministers meet to discuss response

Main Points

Minister for Trade Simon Harris will attend a summit of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg today.

He is expected to state the need for a “firm, but proportionate response, while working towards a negotiated solution”.

The EU – which handles trade matters for member states – is continuing to devise its response to the 20% tariffs on goods from the bloc.

News agency Reuters has reported the European Commission will propose a list of US products to hit with extra duties in response.

This is set to include US meat, cereals, wine, wood and clothing, as well as chewing gum, dental floss, and vacuum cleaners

The Irish Government is exploring ways to ramp up assistance to businesses seeking to diversify their export markets. This comes amid concern over the impact of the tariffs on those selling goods to the United States

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has said the 10% “baseline” tariff on all imports will definitely “stay in place for days and weeks”

Ireland to push for ‘firm’ response to Trump tariffs

Asian stocks plunge as Trump tariff plans roil markets

Major stock indexes plunged in Asia on Monday as US president Donald Trump showed no sign of backing away from his sweeping tariff plans, and investors bet the mounting risk of recession could see the Federal Reserve cutting rates as early as May.

Futures markets moved swiftly to price in almost five quarter-point cuts in US rates this year, pulling Treasury yields down sharply and hampering the dollar on safe havens.

The carnage came as Mr Trump told reporters that investors would have to take their medicine and he would not do a deal with China until the US trade deficit was sorted out. Beijing declared the markets had spoken on their retaliation plans.

Trump tariffs: Ireland seeks 'firm' EU response and explores new export markets:

The State will advocate for a “firm but proportionate” European response to US president Donald Trump’s tariffs when European Union trade ministers meet on Monday.

The Government is exploring ways to ramp up assistance to businesses seeking to diversify their export markets. This comes amid concern over the impact of the tariffs on those selling goods to the United States.

Minister for Trade Simon Harris will attend a summit of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg today.

Donald Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday after a weekend of golf, indicated he was not concerned about losses that have already wiped out trillions of dollars in value from equity markets around the world.

“I don’t want anything to go down. But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he said as he returned from golfing in Florida.

Trump said he had spoken to leaders from Europe and Asia over the weekend, who hope to convince him to lower tariffs as high as 50% due to take effect this week.

“They are coming to the table. They want to talk but there’s no talk unless they pay us a lot of money on a yearly basis,” Trump said.

Japan’s Nikkei sank 6.6 per cent to hit lows last seen in late 2023, while South Korea dropped 5 per cent. MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell 7.8 per cent to head for its largest single-day drop since 2008.

Chinese blue chips lost 6.3 per cent, as markets waited to see if Beijing would respond with more stimulus. Taiwan’s main index, which had been shut on Thursday and Friday, tumbled nearly 10 per cent, leading policymakers to curb short selling.

All of emerging Asia was also under water, with India’s Nifty 50 sinking 4 per cent.