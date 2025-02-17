Irish exports reached record levels in 2024, CSO estimates

Medical and pharmaceutical exports accounted for 45 per cent of Ireland's total exports in 2024, the CSO said. Photograph: Agency Stock

Irish exports reached record levels in 2024, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has estimated, driven by surging pharmaceutical and medical products sales to the United States.

The Republic exported €224 billion of goods last year, an increase of €28 billion compared with 2023, with exports to the US alone up 34 per cent to a value of €72.6 billion.

The multinational-dominated medical and pharmaceutical industries accounted for almost half of the total, the CSO said, with the value of exports from the sector up 29 per cent, or €22.4 billion, to €99.9 billion.

