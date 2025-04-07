European shares plunge as markets choke on Trump’s tariffs ‘medicine’

French and German stocks plunged as US President refused to back down on sweeping tariffs after China retaliated in an escalating trade war. Photograph: Xavier Galiana/AFP via Getty Images

Global shares extended last week’s losses on Monday as a rout that began in early trading in Asia spread to Europe amid growing concern about the risk of a global recession stemming from US president Donald Trump’s tariff agenda.

The Euronext Dublin and other European stock exchanges were a sea of red at lunchtime on Monday as investors pulled money out of risk-sensitive assets after Trump and his officials showed no signs of backing down on the measures announced last week. Returning from a weekend golf trip on Sunday evening, Mr Trump told reporters that markets would have to take their “medicine” on tariffs.

Mr Trump then took to social media on Monday to call on the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. “The slow moving Fed should cut rates,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

In Dublin, the Iseq index had dropped around 4 per cent by noon, slightly outperforming some of its European peers.

READ MORE

Food groups Glanbia and Kerry Group, which are considered to be directly exposed by Mr Trump’s tariffs on imports to the US of EU food and dairy products, fell by around 3.3 per cent and 2.8 per cent.

Shares in the Republic’s pillar banks, Bank of Ireland and AIB, fell by at least 3.5 per cent as bank shares across Europe came under pressure.

Listed home builders Glenveagh and Cairn Homes fell by at least 3.2 per cent.

Europe’s blue-chip Stoxx 50 index was down by more than 4 per cent.

France’s Cac40 fell by 4 per cent while the German Dax index plunged 4.5 per cent, led lower by sinking defence stocks like Rheinmettall and Thyssenkrupp, which dropped by between 3.6 per cent and 6.5 per cent. Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo plunged 6.2 per cent while Spain’s BBVA and Santander declined by 5.2 per cent and 4.7 per cent.

US shares were also poised for steep declines when Wall Street opens at 2.30pm in Dublin.

Trillions of dollars have been wiped off the value of global markets since the White House unveiled its latest round of “reciprocal tariffs” last week. The move has triggered retaliation from China, which immediately slapped a 34 per cent tariff on all US imports and announced a raft of other measures targeting specific sectors and companies.

European trade ministers, including Tánaiste Simon Harris, are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss the bloc’s response, which is considered likely to include additional tariffs on US goods imports to the EU.

The tit-for-tat moves have raised the spectre of a lengthy global trade war between the world’s largest trading blocs that could severely hamper growth, sparking a global recession.