Workers begin removing Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center asked a judge to extend the deadline for taking down Donald Trump's name. Photograph: AP

Workers have begun removing Donald Trump’s name from the facade of the Kennedy Center.

The move came hours after a court-ordered deadline to remove references to the US president from the building and other aspects of the performing arts venue’s operations.

Scaffolding was erected on Friday around a section of the building in Washington, DC, that includes Trump’s name.

Shortly after midnight, the Kennedy Center asked a judge to extend the deadline until noon US eastern time on Saturday because of thunderstorms that had swept through the Washington area, causing a delay.

Workers have been removing Donald Trump’s name from the wall of the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Photograph: AP

In the filing, the Kennedy Center offered assurance the “removal work is presently ongoing” and would “conclude in the early hours of the morning”.

A few hours later, workers began covering the scaffolding with tarpaulins before they eventually started taking down Trump’s name.

They packed up and left the site around 3.30am though the tarpaulins remained, leaving it impossible to determine if all the letters had been removed.

Dozens of people spent hours on Friday on the plaza in front of the Kennedy Center taking pictures and cheering occasionally as they broke into chants of “take it down”.

Ohio representative Joyce Beatty, an ex-officio board member who sued to have Trump’s name removed from the building, was spotted at one point on the plaza.

The centre was named after John F Kennedy. Photograph: AP

Earlier on Friday afternoon, a judge rejected a request to pause the court-ordered deadline. The institution appealed that ruling, an effort that was also rebuffed on Friday evening.

After ignoring the Kennedy Center for much of his first term, Trump has wielded tremendous influence over the venue during his return to the White House.

Just a month into his second term, he ousted the centre’s previous leadership and replaced it with a board of trustees that named him chairman. Trump’s name was quickly added to the building.

In his ruling that only Congress could make changes to the Kennedy Center’s name, US district judge Christopher Cooper also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations that had been planned to start in July and last for two years.

The Kennedy Center’s leadership argued in its appeal on Friday that the renovation was badly needed and accused the lower court, in terms that seemed similar to Trump’s speech patterns, of interfering in the effort.

The addition of Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center sparked upset among many. Photograph: AP

“The District Court is not allowing us to close in order to properly fix up and repair the Building, including potentially life threatening structural damage like beams and parking garage ceilings that are rusted, and in serious danger of falling onto people below,” according to the appeal.

“Indeed, total collapse!”

Even as the Kennedy Center has fought efforts to remove Trump’s name from the building, it has taken steps to comply with Cooper’s initial ruling.

A June 4th memo to staff from the Kennedy Center’s Office of General Counsel said email signatures, letterhead and other documents must reflect the name as “The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” or “Kennedy Center”.

The Kennedy Center’s website has dropped Trump’s name, and an earlier email sent to members offering ticket packages for the June 28th Mark Twain Award for American Humour ceremony came from the Kennedy Center without including Trump’s name.