Asian stocks plunge as Trump says markets will have to take tariff ‘medicine’

A stock indicator over a highway in Shanghai, China, on Monday as Asian stocks plummeted. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Major stock indexes plunged in Asia on Monday as US President Donald Trump suggested investors would have to take their “medicine” in his trade war with China.

Speaking to reporters after returning from a weekend of golf in Florida, Mr Trump said he did not necessarily want markets to go down as a result of his tariff agenda. “But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he said.

Futures markets moved swiftly to price in almost five quarter-point cuts in US interest rates this year, pulling Treasury yields down sharply and hampering the dollar.

S&P 500 futures slid 3.5 per cent in volatile trade, while Nasdaq futures dived 4.4 per cent, adding to last week’s almost $6 trillion (€5.45 trillion) in market losses.

The pain likewise engulfed Europe, with Stoxx 50 futures down 3.6 per cent, while FTSE futures lost 2.3 per cent and German DAX futures shed 4 per cent.

“The only real circuit breaker is President Trump’s iPhone, and he is showing little sign that the market sell-off is bothering him enough to reconsider a policy stance he has believed in for decades,” said Sean Callow, a senior FX analyst at ITC Markets in Sydney.

Investors had thought the loss of trillions of dollars in wealth and the likely body blow to the economy would make Trump reconsider his plans.

“The size and disruptive impact of US trade policies, if sustained, would be sufficient to tip a still healthy US and global expansion into recession,” said Bruce Kasman, head of economics at JPMorgan, putting the risk of a downturn at 60 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei sank 6.6 per cent to hit lows last seen in late 2023, while South Korea dropped 5 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a gut-wrenching 7.5 per cent.

Chinese blue chips lost 6.3 per cent, as markets waited to see if Beijing would respond with more stimulus. Taiwan's main index, which had been shut on Thursday and Friday, tumbled nearly 10 per cent, leading policymakers to curb short selling.

All of emerging Asia was also under water, with India’s Nifty 50 sinking 4 per cent.

The gloomier outlook for global growth kept oil prices under heavy pressure, following steep losses last week.

Brent fell $1.35 to $64.23 a barrel, while US crude dived $1.395 to $60.60 per barrel.s

