Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s all-out push for a new military strike against Iran is being called into question by critics who say that it cannot be disentangled from his efforts to maintain his grip on power.

The embattled Israeli leader, now serving in a caretaker role, has personally lobbied US president Donald Trump and sent emissaries to make the case to White House, CIA and US Central Command officials for a new attack on Iran, officials briefed on the discussions have said. But Netanyahu has yet to tell his own citizens why that would be necessary now, what it would achieve or how it could be contained without escalating into a regional conflagration.

Even analysts who tend to trust the warnings emanating from the Israeli intelligence and military establishment say that it is unclear whether a fresh round of attacks would serve Israel’s interests – or Netanyahu’s.

“It’s very difficult to make a distinction between the political considerations and the urgency of the threats,” said Raz Zimmt, head of Iran research at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. The chatter among Israeli security officials, he said, suggested a growing consensus that pre-emptive military action would become necessary before long, as Iran’s offensive capabilities grow into greater threats. But there was no such consensus about when.

“Whether it really requires an immediate action? I doubt it,” Zimmt said.

Yair Golan, leader of The Democrats Party. Photograph: Erik Marmor/Getty Images

The belief that Netanyahu would stop at almost nothing to stay in power has made it difficult for many Israelis to take his word about the necessity of an attack, let alone about the need to execute one immediately.

“For the sake of his political survival, Netanyahu is pushing Israel into another war,” said Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats party and a former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli military. “A government responsible for the gravest security failure in the country’s history, and for a string of strategic security failures, has no legitimacy whatsoever to launch another military campaign.”

Gadi Eisenkot, the former military chief who has been given a chance to form a new government, said on Monday that he saw “no direct and immediate threat that requires action in Iran in the coming weeks or before a government is formed”.

Netanyahu retorted, in a statement, that “anyone who downplays the immediate threats is doing so for political reasons”.

In a social media post on Friday, Eisenkot had accused Netanyahu of conflating “political interests and agendas” with “operational interests and timetables”, and called that unacceptable, adding: “It is madness and a source of danger.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister, Doron Spielman, insisted that Netanyahu’s decisions on Iran were “guided by one consideration: the security of Israel and its citizens”.

It is unclear whether Israel would be willing to attack Iran on its own, or if it would do so provided it had US approval and assurances of support in the event of an Iranian counterstrike.

Three Israeli security officials said that the Israeli military’s position – as presented in internal discussions, including with Netanyahu – was that if the opportunity arose to strike alongside the United States, Israel should take it. Israeli officials are aware that the opportunity could close in January, when Democrats take control of the US Congress.

[ Trump says US will stop $4 billion in funding to Israel at end of 2026Opens in new window ]

However, the three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said that the view among many senior Israeli commanders was that Israel must not, in the near term, launch an attack on its own. That would risk squandering the opportunity of a joint strike. And the officials said that the consensus was that there was no urgency and no reason for Israel to attack alone.

Any immediate action could benefit Netanyahu politically – by disrupting Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government before a December 6th deadline, and by creating public pressure for a national unity government that included Netanyahu.

Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

A joint US-Israel attack on Iran might even prompt Trump to throw his weight behind a potential unity government, some Israeli analysts have speculated.

Even before the October 27th election, as polls predicted defeat for the prime minister, the New York Times reported that Netanyahu hoped to renew fighting with Iran to generate pressure on Eisenkot to enter an emergency unity government.

Now, after flatly ruling out a unity government during his campaign, Netanyahu has been seeding the airwaves with talk of a unity government for nearly two weeks.

Netanyahu’s coalition had a poor showing in the election. Opposition parties won 67 seats in the 120-seat parliament. In the days that followed, the prime minister first tried to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote, then sought to deter the opposition from forming a government that relied on the support of predominantly Arab parties, which won a record 19 seats.

But on November 7th, he and his allies abruptly began beating the drum for a unity government, arguing that Israel’s Jewish political parties should come together – centrist and left-wing factions joining his right-wing bloc – to “remove the nuclear threat from Iran, preserve Israel as a Jewish state and bring unity among us”, as Netanyahu put it.

Two days later, he added a key point: “The one who should lead this government, naturally, is the largest party,” he said.

That would be his party, Likud, which won 27 seats in parliament.

Not surprisingly, there were no takers among the opposition parties, led by Eisenkot, whose Yashar Party won 21 seats. The most adamant of all Eisenkot’s campaign promises was that Netanyahu would be dislodged from the premiership.

An anti-US billboard in Tehran referring to the strike on the Minab school at the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Photograph: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA

Resuming the fighting with Iran, however, could amount to the kind of national emergency that tests the resolve of Eisenkot and his allies to refuse Netanyahu’s overtures. There is a recent precedent: Eisenkot entered a unity government led by Netanyahu after the Hamas-led attacks of October 7th, 2023.

On Wednesday and Thursday last week, Netanyahu arranged briefings on the security situation for two of Eisenkot’s key allies, Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister who leads the Beyachad (Together) party, and Avigdor Lieberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu (Our Home) party.

Bennett has said he favours a unity government, but one led by Eisenkot, at least to start. Lieberman has rejected any unity government with Netanyahu, calling it a “trap” and saying that “even if the world turns upside down, I won’t sit with Netanyahu”.

Analysts point to those differences as evidence that Netanyahu’s unity gambit is working, by stoking friction within Eisenkot’s bloc. If Eisenkot and his allies fail to form a government, the likely result would be new elections, in which Netanyahu would be expected to fare better than in last month’s vote.

Suspicions about Netanyahu’s motives in national security matters have clouded his current four-year term as prime minister, and were a factor again when he began pushing to attack Iran before the election.

He met resistance at the time from within the armed forces, including from the military chief of staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, who objected to a strike during the run-up to the vote because of the political sensitivities and the difficulty of explaining to the public why an attack had to occur then.

Israel’s goals in a possible strike against Iran have not been detailed publicly by Netanyahu, but security officials and analysts point to a few potential objectives.

Israel’s military considers intelligence about Iran’s chemical weapons programme most concerning in the short term, according to two Israeli security officials, though it is unclear whether such weapons could be deployed soon.

Other possible justifications include further attempts to damage Iran’s nuclear programme or its ballistic missile and drone arsenal, which experts say Iran has been replenishing.

An attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure is another possibility, security officials say, should the United States and Israel choose to make a new attempt at precipitating regime change in Iran.

At the height of the war, the United States and Israel struck civilian infrastructure in Iran that Iranian authorities said included roads, bridges, rail lines and schools. Israel also attacked Iranian petrochemical and storage sites.

Iran retaliated by attacking US allies in the Gulf. Those countries said they were hit by thousands of missiles and drones targeting energy facilities, airports and water and power plants. Iranian missiles struck apartment buildings and at least one railway station in Israel, authorities there said.

But Israel planned a wider strike – against Iranian oil production, refining and global export infrastructure, as well as other critical infrastructure in the country – as part of a plan to topple the regime. Trump put a halt to it.

Later on, however, Trump threatened similar strikes, saying they would lead to the “destruction of Iranian civilisation”.

Destroying such civilian infrastructure would cause widespread suffering in a country of 93 million people and in most cases would be considered a war crime under international law.

Now, those plans are back on the table, according to the three Israeli security officials.

Iran has vowed to respond to such a strike by retaliating against oil facilities, water desalination plants, data centres and other civilian infrastructure across the region, defying hopes of containing a renewed conflict.

– This article originally appeared in the New York Times