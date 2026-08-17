Donald Trump says Iran should surrender, threatens to bomb Oman

Donald Trump said the goal was to ensure Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. File image. Photograph: Samuel Corum/Getty

Donald Trump said on Monday that ‌Iran should surrender to end a war with the United States as talks between the countries ‌remained stalled.

“They should put up the white flag of surrender,” the US president told a Fox News reporter ​during a phone interview.

An interim deal agreed to in June declared an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts”, but quickly unravelled, with Trump saying it was “over” ​on July 7 and Iran’s foreign ministry declaring it “suspended” a week later.

Under that memorandum of understanding (MoU), ⁠Iran and the US committed to negotiating a final deal – covering broader ‌issues such ‌as ​the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme – in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Monday marks ⁠60 days since the MoU ​was signed.

Separately, Oman and Iran have ​been in talks to try to reach an agreement to restore commercial shipping ‌in the Strait of Hormuz, which ​carried a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the ⁠US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in ⁠late February.

[ Trump tells Americans to brace for higher fuel prices as Iran calls on US to accept defeat ]

“If ​Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s**t out of them,” Trump told Fox.

The dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices and put pressure on Trump to end a war that is unpopular at home before the November midterm elections that will decide control of the US ‌Congress.

Trump told Fox News ⁠that the midterms were not affecting his strategy on Iran.

“Midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, ‌Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “The number one Goal is, and always will be, ​that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or ​form, a Nuclear Weapon,” repeating one of his stated rationales for the war. – Reuters