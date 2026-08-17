Middle East

Donald Trump says Iran should surrender, threatens to bomb Oman

Midterm elections ‘have nothing to do with my thinking’, US president tells Fox News

Donald Trump said the goal was to ensure Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. File image. Photograph: Samuel Corum/Getty
Donald Trump said the goal was to ensure Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. File image. Photograph: Samuel Corum/Getty
Mon Aug 17 2026 - 18:332 MIN READ

Donald Trump said on Monday that ‌Iran should surrender to end a war with the United States as talks between the countries ‌remained stalled.

“They should put up the white flag of surrender,” the US president told a Fox News reporter ​during a phone interview.

An interim deal agreed to in June declared an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts”, but quickly unravelled, with Trump saying it was “over” ​on July 7 and Iran’s foreign ministry declaring it “suspended” a week later.

Under that memorandum of understanding (MoU), ⁠Iran and the US committed to negotiating a final deal – covering broader ‌issues such ‌as ​the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme – in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent. Monday marks ⁠60 days since the MoU ​was signed.

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Separately, Oman and Iran have ​been in talks to try to reach an agreement to restore commercial shipping ‌in the Strait of Hormuz, which ​carried a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the ⁠US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in ⁠late February.

Trump tells Americans to brace for higher fuel prices as Iran calls on US to accept defeat ]

“If ​Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s**t out of them,” Trump told Fox.

The dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices and put pressure on Trump to end a war that is unpopular at home before the November midterm elections that will decide control of the US ‌Congress.

Trump told Fox News ⁠that the midterms were not affecting his strategy on Iran.

“Midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, ‌Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “The number one Goal is, and always will be, ​that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or ​form, a Nuclear Weapon,” repeating one of his stated rationales for the war. – Reuters

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