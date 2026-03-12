Iran warns of soaring energy prices; second Government-chartered flight lands in Dublin

Main Points
Two tankers ablaze in Iraqi waters
Two tankers were ablaze in Iraqi waters on Thursday after what appeared to be Iranian strikes, the latest wave of attacks on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East, as Iran warned the world should be ready for oil to hit $200 a barrel.
Unleashed with joint US and Israeli air strikes on Iran almost two weeks ago, the war has so far killed about 2,000 people and thrown global energy markets and transport into chaos.
The conflict has spread across the Middle East and prompted plans for a record release of strategic oil reserves to dampen one of the worst fuel shocks since the 1970s.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) said more than 1,100 children had been killed or injured.
In the US, more than 40 Democratic senators have urged defence secretary Pete Hegseth to provide answers on the air strike on a girls’ primary school on the opening day of the war and hold those responsible to account. Iran has blamed the US for the attack, in which at least 175 people, mainly schoolgirls, were reportedly killed, saying video and satellite images show a US Tomahawk missile hit the structure.
A preliminary investigation by US authorities has found that the strike was the result of outdated target co-ordinates used by the US military, according to a New York Times report. US president Donald Trump, however, has said it was “done by Iran”, without offering evidence.
The US and Israel kept up their pounding of targets across Iran on Wednesday. US forces say they have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including over 60 naval ships. Iran says more than 1,200 people have been killed.
A large funeral ceremony took place in Tehran’s Revolution Square for senior Iranian officials killed in the opening strike of the war, including the armed forces chief and head of the Revolutionary Guard. Thousands attended, waving the national flag and shouting “Death to America” in a show of support for the regime.
Meanwhile, Iran confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei, the country’s new supreme leader, had been “lightly injured” in an air strike but was still active, even though he hasn’t made a public statement since his appointment earlier this week.
Elsewhere, there were scenes of joy and relief at Dublin Airport on Wednesday night as passengers travelling on a second Government-chartered flight from the Gulf region arrived safe and sound.
The flight, which took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), helped to bring back some of the Irish citizens who became stranded as a result of the regional conflict sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Many of those who disembarked had praise for the Irish Embassy in the UAE for keeping them informed and also for the efforts of Emirati authorities in terms of providing safety updates and intercepting Iranian drones.
Iran said the world should prepare for soaring energy prices as its forces hit merchant ships and the International Energy Agency recommends a large release of strategic reserves to dampen one of the worst oil shocks since the 1970s.
Three commercial ships were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran launched fresh strikes against its oil-exporting neighbours, warning that crude oil prices could rise to $200 a barrel.
“Any vessel whose oil cargo or the vessel itself belongs to the United States, the Zionist regime or their hostile allies will be considered legitimate targets,” the Iranian military said.
