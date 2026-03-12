Cheltenham day three live updates: Results and tips as Fact To File targets Ryanair Chase

Thursday’s race schedule

1.20pm – Novices’ Hurdle

2pm – Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

2.40pm – Mares’ Hurdle

3.20pm – Stayers’ Hurdle

4pm – Ryanair Chase

4.40pm – Pertemps Network Final

5.20pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

The betting for the first race of the day is as follows. Safe to say there’s a clear favourite...

1/1 - Bambino Fever (Willie Mullins)

6/1 - Oldschool Outlaw (Gordon Elliott)

10/1 - Carrigmoornaspruce (Declan Queally)

12/1 - La Conquiere (Jamie Snowden)

14/1 - Echoing Silence (Henry De Bromhead)

Bambino Fever and Jody Townend. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Today’s first action is the Mares Novice Hurdle at 1:20pm. Here’s Malachy Clerkin’s verdict on what to watch out for:

All the attention surrounds last year’s Champion Bumper winner Bambino Fever, who has taken well to hurdles over the winter for Willie Mullins. She looks to have plenty of opposition though, most of it Irish-trained.

Oldschool Outlaw has already beaten Bambino Fever, albeit when it had a fitness edge early in the season, while the Declan Queally-trained Carrigmoornaspruce would provide one of the biggest stories of the week, particularly in light of Queally’s incident with Nico DeBoinville yesterday.

At a bigger price, keep an eye out for Amen Kate for Tom Cooper, who looked very impressive just before Christmas and has Jack Kennedy jocked up.

We have an update on the Declan Queally racism allegation. Here’s racing correspondent Brian O’Connor:

The fallout from accusations of racial abuse by Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally against top English professional Nico De Boinville on Wednesday looks set to reverberate beyond this week’s Cheltenham festival.

British Horseracing Authority officials are continuing to speak to various jockeys that rode in Wednesday’s controversial Turners Novices Hurdle where chaotic scenes at the start led to a clash between De Boinville and Queally.

The 38-year-old Irishman complained to the racecourse stewards after the race about “horrific” abuse from De Boinville. He later told the Racing Post that the abuse was racial in nature.

“I was boxing for my position down the inside and there was a lot of general bunching going on. It was competitive down there and I got repeated racial abuse from Nico de Boinville when I was coming in around the corner and then he called me a f*****g p***k a couple of times in front of the ITV camera,” he told the trade paper.

The claims have cast an unprecedented pall over National Hunt racing’s biggest week of the year, and the BHA has indicated their examination of the incident will extend beyond the festival.

“The process of gathering evidence will continue over the course of the coming days and will involve speaking to jockeys and reviewing broadcast footage,” a spokesman said. “This process will take some time and will therefore not be concluded during the festival.”

No further comment or update from British racing’s ruling body s anticipated over the coming days.

Queally, who finished fifth on I’ll Sort That in the Turners, is assistant trainer to his father Declan Queally Senior and they run Carrigmoornaspruce in today’s opening Ryanair Mares Novices Hurdle. James Bowen rides her.

De Boinville has two Grade One rides for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus later today. Impose Toi goes for the Stayers Hurdle while Jonbon lines up in the Ryanair Chase.

In terms of today’s action, most eyes will be on the Ryanair at 4pm. Fact To File is the favourite but, as Brian points out, there will be some mixed feelings should the JP McManus runner come home as predicted.

“It’s ridiculous to label any Cheltenham victory as hollow, but a ‘what if’ will inevitably hang over the overwhelming favourite Fact To File should he land Thursday’s Ryanair Chase for a second year at Cheltenham," writes Brian.

“Discretion is usually the better part of valour, but for many, the horse that leaped to the top of the Cheltenham Gold Cup betting with his hugely impressive success at last month’s Dublin Racing Festival should be lining up in the blue-riband race itself 24 hours later."

You can read the full preview of the day here.

Inevitable 'what if' will hang over Fact To File if he wins Ryanair Chase for second year

Mark Walsh on Fact To File. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The biggest story of Wednesday’s action came away from the race results. Irish amateur jockey Declan Queally accused Nico De Boinville of racist abuse after cameras picked up a verbal altercation at the start of the Turners Novices’ Hurdle.

A complaint was made to stewards who adjourned the matter last night in order to gather more evidence. You’d imagine we’ll be hearing more about this matter very soon.

Brian O’Connor, our man on the ground in Cheltenham, has the full story.

Irish jockey Declan Queally accuses Nico De Boinville of racial abuse at Cheltenham

Declan Queally has accused Nico De Boinville of racist abuse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Before we get into previewing today’s action, it’s worth looking back at days one and two. Here’s how things shape up at the festival’s halfway point:

Leading Jockey

3 - Paul Townend

2 - James Bowen

1 - Harry Skelton, Richie McLernon, Mark Walsh, Danny Mullins, Nico de Boinville, Conor Stone-Walsh, Colin Keane, Charlie Deutsch, Harry Cobden

Leading Trainer

5 - Willie Mullins

3 - Nicky Henderson

1 - Padraig Roche, Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, Dan Skelton, Noel Meade, Gavin Cromwell, Venetia Williams

Prestbury Cup

GB 6 Ireland 8

Hello all and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the third day of Cheltenham!

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as the Ryanair Chase headlines the penultimate day of the festival.

Will anyone challenge the JP McManus runners at 4pm or is it a shootout between favourite Fact To File and Jonbon? We’ll guide you through all the action on day three.

Away from the main event at 4pm, here are Brian O’Connor’s tips for day three.

1.20pm - Charme de Faust

2pm - Ol Man Dingle

2.40pm - Wodhooh

3.20pm - Ballyburn

4pm - Fact To File

4.40pm - C’est Different

5.20pm - Waterford Whispers (Nap).